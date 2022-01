Leading bank JP Morgan is cheaper than other top banks at 11 times earnings because it's less sensitive to a hot economy and rising rates. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) has a storied history going back to the 19th Century. It provided much of the financing for the American railroad system as well as the consolidation of Andrew Carnegie's holdings and other steel companies into U.S. Steel. Following the Panic of 1893, it arranged a purchase of $62 billion of gold from Europe to shore up the US Treasury, and in the midst of the Panic of 1907 J.P. Morgan himself called major financiers together to organize the financing which prevented the collapse of the nation's monetary system. This is the profile of a merchant bank along the lines of such historic financiers as the Medici, the Fuggers, and the Rothschilds.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO