Billie Eilish and Kanye West Set to Headline Coachella

It’s official: Billie Eilish and Kanye West are set to headline Coachella music festival in 2022. (If it happens with the recent Covid-19 surge.)

According to reports, Coachella, which has been dark since the COVID-19 pandemic began, chose a new headliner: Billie Eilish. Then later reports came out, from Variety, that West would also be added to the lineup.

According to TMZ, Eilish will “fill a headliner spot at this year’s Coachella.” TMZ also added that Swedish House Mafia is likely another headliner. Fans expect the official lineup to be released anytime soon.

The festival itself, which is already sold out, is slated for the weekend of April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. But given the recent postponement of the Grammys, questions about the status of the festival are now up for debate.

In the past, like every significant festival, Coachella had to change its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. In 2020, the then-headliners were set to be Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. But the festival was paused in 2020 and 2021.

Ocean is set to headline 2023, so he will unlikely be there in 2022. And rumors are that Rage Against The Machine won’t be on the 2022 bill. Scott, too, given his recent troubles post-Astroworld festival tragedy.

Eilish is one of the biggest names in music, as is West, though his reputation has certainly evolved in the past few years.

In 2021, the now-20-year-old Los Angeles-born Eilish released her latest LP, Happier Than Ever, to great acclaim. Also this year, West released his latest LP, Donda, with a follow-up, Donda 2, reportedly in the works.

The news of Eilish’s new headlining assignment is one of many significant headlines for her in the past 12 months. The singer told Howard Stern that she’d contracted COVID and it was “bad.”

Eilish also appeared on Saturday Night Live earlier in 2021 as both host and musical guest and followed that up with an appearance on Sesame Street.

Eilish and her Grammy Award-winning brother, Finneas, also recently released songs for Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, which is out March 11.

For West, he’s been in the news for his latest albums, divorce with former wife Kim Kardashian, and for his odd and very public relationship with former President Trump. West also headlined the festival in 2011.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic