ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish and Kanye West Set to Headline Coachella

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeclP_0dffpQKb00

It’s official: Billie Eilish and Kanye West are set to headline Coachella music festival in 2022. (If it happens with the recent Covid-19 surge.)

According to reports, Coachella, which has been dark since the COVID-19 pandemic began, chose a new headliner: Billie Eilish. Then later reports came out, from Variety, that West would also be added to the lineup.

According to TMZ, Eilish will “fill a headliner spot at this year’s Coachella.” TMZ also added that Swedish House Mafia is likely another headliner. Fans expect the official lineup to be released anytime soon.

The festival itself, which is already sold out, is slated for the weekend of April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. But given the recent postponement of the Grammys, questions about the status of the festival are now up for debate.

In the past, like every significant festival, Coachella had to change its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. In 2020, the then-headliners were set to be Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. But the festival was paused in 2020 and 2021.

Ocean is set to headline 2023, so he will unlikely be there in 2022. And rumors are that Rage Against The Machine won’t be on the 2022 bill. Scott, too, given his recent troubles post-Astroworld festival tragedy.

Eilish is one of the biggest names in music, as is West, though his reputation has certainly evolved in the past few years.

In 2021, the now-20-year-old Los Angeles-born Eilish released her latest LP, Happier Than Ever, to great acclaim. Also this year, West released his latest LP, Donda, with a follow-up, Donda 2, reportedly in the works.

The news of Eilish’s new headlining assignment is one of many significant headlines for her in the past 12 months. The singer told Howard Stern that she’d contracted COVID and it was “bad.”

Eilish also appeared on Saturday Night Live earlier in 2021 as both host and musical guest and followed that up with an appearance on Sesame Street.

Eilish and her Grammy Award-winning brother, Finneas, also recently released songs for Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, which is out March 11.

For West, he’s been in the news for his latest albums, divorce with former wife Kim Kardashian, and for his odd and very public relationship with former President Trump. West also headlined the festival in 2011.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West says he’ll be ‘homeless in a year’ because he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’

Kanye West has revealed why he expects to be “homeless in a year”.In a new interview, the rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”Inspired by this, he said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.“We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained in the latest issue of 032c. “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always...
HOMELESS
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Kanye
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Travis Scott
StyleCaster

Kanye Still Thinks Kim Is His ‘Soulmate’—He’s Only Dating Julia Fox as a ‘Distraction’

Between Kanye West, Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian, there’s only one woman that the rapper really wants—and anyone else is simply a placeholder. Kanye has been spotted on a string of dates in Miami and New York City with the Uncut Gems actress since early January 2022. The outings come nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 following seven years of marriage. Ever since, the rapper has been expressing his desire to get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and he’s gone to great lengths to prove his interest—including begging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Kanye Booked a Photoshoot to Make Out With Julia Fox on Their 2nd Date—See the Steamy Pics

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself. Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Coachella Music Festival#Kanye West Set#Swedish#Rage Against The Machine#Ocean#Covid
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August. The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies. Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Netflix Releases Trailer For Kanye West Docuseries ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the streaming platform’s forthcoming three-part Kanye West documentary series Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which is set to premiere on Feb. 16. Directed by duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the series documents Ye’s rise from a promising beat-smith and aspiring artist to an international megastar. First announced by Netflix last September during a livestream at TUDUM, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is billed as “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” The first...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West’s influence on fashion is continuing with his latest music video. West, who now goes by Ye, released the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 album “Donda” on Monday where a series of masked figures are wearing the black Yeezy Gap hoodie, which is the second product released as part of the musician’s collaboration with Gap.More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Following the video’s release, searches for Gap hoodies have skyrocketed. According to Love the...
APPAREL
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy