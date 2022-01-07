2361 Liberty Loop

Ground Rent Exists- $90 per year. Come see this 1800 sq foot 3 BR 1.5 BA row home on the awesome 2500 tree lined block of Guilford Ave in Charles Village. Large covered front porch welcomes you into the double door vestibule. Large front room could be office or living room or studio. Continue through open foyer to the large living/ dining room with built in mantle, pocket doors* and tall window. Attractive large half bath serves the main level and features slate look tile floors & great storage in the floor to ceiling wood cabinets. Tastefully updated kitchen offers ample prep space and cabinets with tile floor, Corian countertops, oversized standalone pantry, and under cabinet lighting. Brand new refrigerator to accompany existing stainless steel appliances. Exit the kitchen onto the elevated rear deck with brand new roof overlooking secluded partially fenced back yard. Second floor primary bedroom boasts 3 large windows (bay), with storage benches underneath, original built ins, and a huge walk in closet. Remodeled full bathroom boasts neutral custom tile work in the tub/shower combo which has convenient built in bench for all your toiletries, matching tile walls and floor, new vanity and faucet. Two comfortably sized additional bedrooms with original built ins and storage options. Partially finished basement could be studio, art room, or additional living room. Nice storage in front area basement, and loads more storage and laundry in the rear of the basement with a walk out door to backyard. 10 foot ceilings (1st Fl), refinished (2021) original hardwood floors, updated electrical service (2021), newly coated roof (2021), freshly painted front and rear and most of the interior(2021), 6 ceiling fans (all bedrooms, living areas and kitchen) Oil heat with existing service contract in place until April. Being offered As-Is with a recent pre-listing home inspection available. Great location close to John+GGs Hopkins University and all Baltimore has to offer! Subject to Charles Village Special Benefit District Surcharge $227.25 (paid). Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

