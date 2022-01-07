ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2361 Liberty Loop

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 E Lee Avenue

*READY TO MOVE IN* Location Location!!! Fantastic remodeled single family house. The Prime location with easy access to metro, minutes away from DC, Old Town & National Harbor. MAJOR RENOVATIONS DONE IN 2019 INCLUDES NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC , WINDOWS VINYL FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE , REMODELED BATH IN 2019 , This home has it all, easy access to the beltway north & south with a quiet neighborhood. The Prime Location can be yours, dont wait until its too late! ENJOY a cup of coffee in a nice large back yard with a wonderful view!!!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21396 Lookout Drive

This large three bed level end unit town home is ready now! Chef kitchen with hardwood floors 9 ft. ceilings with a finished basement. Master suite with soaking tub, shower, double vanities, and walk-n closets. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Mcnelis Group Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1200 Delbert

Well cared for End of Group Home featuring hard wood floors, bright and airy kitchen with updated white cabinets built in microwave & dishwasher, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Kitchen Backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and hall bath. The lower level features a rec room area, half bath and seperate laundry / storage room. The Covered front and back porches are the perfect place for those spring evenings. The rear yard is fenced and also features a covered patio. There is an extra fenced lot behind the home which features a 3 car parking pad & shed. This lot also conveys with the sale. This property is perfect for those family gatherings. Hurry visit this well cared for home today.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1318 22ND Street NW , #401

This charming condo is located in the quintessential area of Dupont Circle! Adjacent to Rock Creek Park with walking paths galore and a community tennis court! WALK SCORE 100! Close to METRO, shops, restaurants and Georgetown/Downtown nightlife! This all brick boutique building has one of the lowest condo fees in the area! There is a community laundry room and community bike storage space for all residents. Each resident also has an extra storage unit! New windows installed in 2014! Pet friendly! This sun filled east facing unit has large windows with a beautiful view. This unit features exposed brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and huge closets. Owner also made many improvements (2016) in the unit - all new hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3463-B Barberry Place

This charming home will not last! A well-kept home shows ownership pride. Located near schools, shopping, places of worship, and transportation! Tenant presently in property...Upgrades throughout so schedule as soon as possible to make this your home. Home to be painted. Listing courtesy of Exit Landmark Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

134BG Ogunquit Drive

Enjoy Summer in your new home!! New Town Homes to be Built at Martinsburg Lakes by Ryan Homes. NO City Taxes!! Own a new Ryan home for less than rent! Our townhomes offer the room you need with 1,535 Square Feet of living space, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, plus garage. Don't forget we include ALL Appliances & Washer/Dryer conveniently located on the bedroom level. Martinsburg Lakes offers homes in the desirable Spring Mills School District. Enjoy a stroll on the sidewalk lined streets, a large park area with a covered picnic pavilion - perfect for family gatherings, a brand new playground, & massive dog park for Fido. Homeownership is within your reach! Take the next step & contact us today to schedule your visit! Other homesites are available. Photos are representative. Ryan Homes is taking precautionary measures to protect our valued customers & employees. Our models are open by appointment. We make it easy for you!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11936 Crisfield Lane

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on a double lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new paint and light fixtures throughout. Solid surface countertops and stainless appliances. Hot water baseboard with NEW heat pump for back up an A/C. Spacious finished detached garage and paved driveway. NO CITY TAXES!. Listing...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2529 Guilford Avenue

Ground Rent Exists- $90 per year. Come see this 1800 sq foot 3 BR 1.5 BA row home on the awesome 2500 tree lined block of Guilford Ave in Charles Village. Large covered front porch welcomes you into the double door vestibule. Large front room could be office or living room or studio. Continue through open foyer to the large living/ dining room with built in mantle, pocket doors* and tall window. Attractive large half bath serves the main level and features slate look tile floors & great storage in the floor to ceiling wood cabinets. Tastefully updated kitchen offers ample prep space and cabinets with tile floor, Corian countertops, oversized standalone pantry, and under cabinet lighting. Brand new refrigerator to accompany existing stainless steel appliances. Exit the kitchen onto the elevated rear deck with brand new roof overlooking secluded partially fenced back yard. Second floor primary bedroom boasts 3 large windows (bay), with storage benches underneath, original built ins, and a huge walk in closet. Remodeled full bathroom boasts neutral custom tile work in the tub/shower combo which has convenient built in bench for all your toiletries, matching tile walls and floor, new vanity and faucet. Two comfortably sized additional bedrooms with original built ins and storage options. Partially finished basement could be studio, art room, or additional living room. Nice storage in front area basement, and loads more storage and laundry in the rear of the basement with a walk out door to backyard. 10 foot ceilings (1st Fl), refinished (2021) original hardwood floors, updated electrical service (2021), newly coated roof (2021), freshly painted front and rear and most of the interior(2021), 6 ceiling fans (all bedrooms, living areas and kitchen) Oil heat with existing service contract in place until April. Being offered As-Is with a recent pre-listing home inspection available. Great location close to John+GGs Hopkins University and all Baltimore has to offer! Subject to Charles Village Special Benefit District Surcharge $227.25 (paid). Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6916 Cipriano Woods Court

Great Lanham Townhome in Cipriano Woods! Walking distance to NASA Goddard, minutes to Doctors Community Hospital, Greenbelt Metro, shopping and restaurants. Large 3 Br 3.5 Baths, with 3 finished levels, 4th bedroom/office in the Basement. This home has hardwood floors, updated baths, stainless steel appliances. Features a fenced yard that backs to woods. Don't miss out on this home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4506 Clearfield Road

Well Maintained Home, Lots of Upgrade In Past Years, HW Floors in Main Level, New Energy Efficient Windows, Exterior OF Home Has Just Been Painted, Large Driveway for 5 Cars, Nice Fenced Private Rear Yard Great For Entertaining, Storage Shed, Main Level Offer 2 Bedrooms and Full Remodeled Bath, Kitchen Has Some Remodeling, SS Appliances, Basement is Fully Finished With In-Law Suite, 2 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom With Separate Entrance, Close To Public Transportation and Stores, All Contract Will be Reviewed Tuesday January 18 at 5 PM.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2760 W Lafayette Avenue

NEW LISTING-NOT AN AUCTION, NOT A SHORT SALE, NOT A BANK OWNED, NOT A FORECLOSURE, NOT WHOLESALING--Tenant occupied at $950 per month (pays on time). Owner will supply Lease, MDE Certificate and License. - Please allow 24 hours for showings. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2022...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1324 E Cold Spring Lane

Wonderful opportunity to own this newly renovated Townhouse with 4 Bedroom and 2 full bathroom located in Baltimore City. This home features a spacious living area, recessed lighting throughout, Dining/kitchen combo with modern-contemporary lighting fixtures, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops and center island. There are 3 bedrooms in the upper level with a full bath, finished basement with full bath and 4th bedroom. Schedule your showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

408 Normandy Avenue

Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 3brm full baths townhome. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Gourmet, island kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter top. Gleaming floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ full bath. Nice yard. MUST SEE!. Listing courtesy...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Tuesday, January 22, 2022 & ends Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Exceptional Opportunity! Large End-of-Group Town-home, in a Very Desirable Location, Directly Facing "Patterson Park". The home includes 2,722+/- total square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level includes an entry vestibule, living room, a dining room, kitchen with a door that leads to a fenced-in rear patio overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a second entry way with access to the side of the house. The upper level of the home includes 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third level of the home includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level/basement of the home is large and unfinished. Additional Features include hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, french doors, and stamped tin ceiling in the dining room. Utilities include gas boiler, and gas water heater. The home has enormous potential.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 East West Hwy

Welcome to this beautiful home, possibly the best value in Takoma Park at the moment! House is newly painted inside and out, new windows, new doors, new flooring including hardwood on the main floor and luxury vinyl in the basement area. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, basement can serve as a separate basement apartment for extra income or for the in-laws. Driveway is under construction, will be delivered at time of settlement. This is truly a gem in the hustle bustle of Takoma Park where everything is minutes away. Neighbors several doors down are selling for $600k+, again, the value can't be beat! Bring your best offer, will not last.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

692 River Road

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3808 Ferrara Drive

Price reduced, Open, modern breathtaking space move in ready".whole house freshly painted. New Carpet on upper level,Living/Dining rooms. Big size kitchen with brand new Refrigerator and Stove, one year old Microwave open Island to Living/Dining rooms. Half Bath in Main level. Master w/ bath and 2 additional ample sized bedrooms and full bath upper level. Basement offers full walkout level and additional bedroom w Full bath. Lots of additional storage. Extra Refrigerator in basement, Washer and Dryer and Three years old HVAC. Private fenced back yard that back to Common Area. Home has been well maintained. Mins to community pool. Convenient to bus and metro redline. Schedule by calling showing person.All extra refrigerators in basement come in AS-IS condition. Thank you for showing.
