Welcome to this beautiful home, possibly the best value in Takoma Park at the moment! House is newly painted inside and out, new windows, new doors, new flooring including hardwood on the main floor and luxury vinyl in the basement area. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, basement can serve as a separate basement apartment for extra income or for the in-laws. Driveway is under construction, will be delivered at time of settlement. This is truly a gem in the hustle bustle of Takoma Park where everything is minutes away. Neighbors several doors down are selling for $600k+, again, the value can't be beat! Bring your best offer, will not last.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO