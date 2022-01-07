ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

318 S Stricker Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis property is well maintained and located in a hot and up and coming area; this property includes the storage shed and generator; this may be a great lot for a mobile or modular home, mini house, storage, builder, etc....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 E Lee Avenue

*READY TO MOVE IN* Location Location!!! Fantastic remodeled single family house. The Prime location with easy access to metro, minutes away from DC, Old Town & National Harbor. MAJOR RENOVATIONS DONE IN 2019 INCLUDES NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC , WINDOWS VINYL FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE , REMODELED BATH IN 2019 , This home has it all, easy access to the beltway north & south with a quiet neighborhood. The Prime Location can be yours, dont wait until its too late! ENJOY a cup of coffee in a nice large back yard with a wonderful view!!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21396 Lookout Drive

This large three bed level end unit town home is ready now! Chef kitchen with hardwood floors 9 ft. ceilings with a finished basement. Master suite with soaking tub, shower, double vanities, and walk-n closets. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Mcnelis Group Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3463-B Barberry Place

This charming home will not last! A well-kept home shows ownership pride. Located near schools, shopping, places of worship, and transportation! Tenant presently in property...Upgrades throughout so schedule as soon as possible to make this your home. Home to be painted. Listing courtesy of Exit Landmark Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Smart Realty Llc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1200 Delbert

Well cared for End of Group Home featuring hard wood floors, bright and airy kitchen with updated white cabinets built in microwave & dishwasher, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Kitchen Backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and hall bath. The lower level features a rec room area, half bath and seperate laundry / storage room. The Covered front and back porches are the perfect place for those spring evenings. The rear yard is fenced and also features a covered patio. There is an extra fenced lot behind the home which features a 3 car parking pad & shed. This lot also conveys with the sale. This property is perfect for those family gatherings. Hurry visit this well cared for home today.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9714 Summer Park Court S

GREAT LOCATION & PRICED TO SELL! WELL MAINTAINED TWHM W/ 4BR'S & 2 1/2 BA'S LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT. OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & LARGE DINING AREA. HUGE LR W/SLIDING DOORS TO DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BR, FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & LARGE STORAGE ROOM. FULLY FENCED REAR YARD W/STONE PATIO. ALL POLY PIPING REPLACED.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1611 Orchard Beach Road

Water Access Lot For Sale in Annapolis, MD | 1611 ORCHARD BEACH RD, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409 | This 5+ acre lot is ready to build the custom waterfront home you always wanted. 50' deeded access to water, depth 8+ ft on Mill Creek. Easy Bay access. Listing courtesy of Long...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Heather Lane

Beautiful upgraded Townhouse with new windows, Flooring, siding, all Stainless steel appliances, new bath rooms, fixtures. This has a fenced back yard. Builder would prefer Capital Title for closing. CALL LISTER FOR COMBO. THIS IS NOT ON CALLING SERVICE. You will not be sorry you showed this. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8852 Mansion View Court

This Tyson Townhome built on the estate of Lord Fairfax has been updated with a New Kitchen with 42 inch Cabinets, center island with Quarts stone counters, All new appliances, Updated Baths. New flooring it the whole home, Freshly Painted and ready for the next owner. Great location with walk to metro, shopping, Walmart, restaurants in the heart of Tysons, on Lord Fairfax estate with walking paths and and lots of amenities, like outdoor Pool all in a gated community. Will consider a lease and or lease with option to BUY.
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7957 Hidden Bridge Drive

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 and 2 half bath town home! Large master bedroom leads into custom spa master bath! Enter through gorgeous barn doors to quartz countertops, matte black fixtures, slow closing vanity doors, and custom shelving! Well maintained hardwood floors on first and second levels. Kitchen is updated with quartz countertops and glass front cabinets and leads into spacious dining area. Living room is large and has plenty of natural light. Bright basement sitting room has gorgeous fireplace and walkout to lovely patio with private, wooded backyard. Basement also features a den that could be used as a flex room for whatever you desire! Charming neighborhood also includes a +-+ mile wooded trail and easy access to the Pohick Creek Trail filled with beautiful fauna and flora. Enjoy convenient location near Fairfax County Parkway, Route 95, VRE, Ft. Belvoir, and Franconia Springfield Metro Station! Come see your new home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

408 Normandy Avenue

Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 3brm full baths townhome. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Gourmet, island kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter top. Gleaming floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ full bath. Nice yard. MUST SEE!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2529 Guilford Avenue

Ground Rent Exists- $90 per year. Come see this 1800 sq foot 3 BR 1.5 BA row home on the awesome 2500 tree lined block of Guilford Ave in Charles Village. Large covered front porch welcomes you into the double door vestibule. Large front room could be office or living room or studio. Continue through open foyer to the large living/ dining room with built in mantle, pocket doors* and tall window. Attractive large half bath serves the main level and features slate look tile floors & great storage in the floor to ceiling wood cabinets. Tastefully updated kitchen offers ample prep space and cabinets with tile floor, Corian countertops, oversized standalone pantry, and under cabinet lighting. Brand new refrigerator to accompany existing stainless steel appliances. Exit the kitchen onto the elevated rear deck with brand new roof overlooking secluded partially fenced back yard. Second floor primary bedroom boasts 3 large windows (bay), with storage benches underneath, original built ins, and a huge walk in closet. Remodeled full bathroom boasts neutral custom tile work in the tub/shower combo which has convenient built in bench for all your toiletries, matching tile walls and floor, new vanity and faucet. Two comfortably sized additional bedrooms with original built ins and storage options. Partially finished basement could be studio, art room, or additional living room. Nice storage in front area basement, and loads more storage and laundry in the rear of the basement with a walk out door to backyard. 10 foot ceilings (1st Fl), refinished (2021) original hardwood floors, updated electrical service (2021), newly coated roof (2021), freshly painted front and rear and most of the interior(2021), 6 ceiling fans (all bedrooms, living areas and kitchen) Oil heat with existing service contract in place until April. Being offered As-Is with a recent pre-listing home inspection available. Great location close to John+GGs Hopkins University and all Baltimore has to offer! Subject to Charles Village Special Benefit District Surcharge $227.25 (paid). Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
ADVOCACY
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1324 E Cold Spring Lane

Wonderful opportunity to own this newly renovated Townhouse with 4 Bedroom and 2 full bathroom located in Baltimore City. This home features a spacious living area, recessed lighting throughout, Dining/kitchen combo with modern-contemporary lighting fixtures, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops and center island. There are 3 bedrooms in the upper level with a full bath, finished basement with full bath and 4th bedroom. Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Tuesday, January 22, 2022 & ends Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Exceptional Opportunity! Large End-of-Group Town-home, in a Very Desirable Location, Directly Facing "Patterson Park". The home includes 2,722+/- total square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level includes an entry vestibule, living room, a dining room, kitchen with a door that leads to a fenced-in rear patio overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a second entry way with access to the side of the house. The upper level of the home includes 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third level of the home includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level/basement of the home is large and unfinished. Additional Features include hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, french doors, and stamped tin ceiling in the dining room. Utilities include gas boiler, and gas water heater. The home has enormous potential.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2210 Cecil Avenue

Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
MLS
pleasantviewrealty.com

2104 S 11th Street Sheboygan WI

Wonderful two-story home in a great Sheboygan location! Welcome to this four bedroom, one bathroom home right near Farnsworth Middle School. Enter the front door into your enclosed porch and head into the giant dining room with huge windows! The dining room is open to the bright living room and both rooms have new vinyl plank flooring. Off the dining room is a great, functional kitchen with breakfast nook, study area, or extra storage. Finishing off the first level is one of four bedrooms and the full bathroom. The upper level houses the other three bedrooms, all with giant closets, and one of the bedrooms has access to an airing porch. The lower level has a finished den and great storage. There’s a one car detached garage and a fully fenced in yard. Come see it today!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2300 Bentonia Court

A must SEE!!! Nestled in a quiet community of PENNSYLVANIA PLACE . This gem is a find. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths . All it need is your special touch. This home is a few miles to Beltway, Inter State 95, DC, and Commuter Routes. Close to the Mall, Shopping Centers, and Restaurants. This home can use some a new carpet upstairs , and fresh paint. The price reflects that.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy