2328 Champlain Street NW , #302

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!

MADISON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO