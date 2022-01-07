ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2328 Champlain Street NW , #302

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious contemporary 2 bedroom (or 1 + den) 2 full bathroom condo with assigned garage parking. Airy and open layout with soaring 11' ceilings. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo floors throughout. Large private covered outdoor patio. In-unit washer/dryer. Modern pet friendly...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10404 Campbell Drive

Have you ever dreamt of having everything you want at your fingertips? Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, convenient access to multiple major thoroughfares, all within minutes of your front door step, but nestled in an established neighborhood? If you answer yes to any, or all, of these options, then you have found the perfect home! This newly built home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, along with an unfinished walkout basement (expansion room!) right in the heart of the well-established Lee's Hill Community in Fredericksburg, VA. This wonderful home was built by an award-winning, local builder and has everything you need and more! Open concept living/kitchen/dining, maintenance free deck off of the kitchen/dining area, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances (including a gas cooktop!), granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, custom trim work, spa-like primary bathroom, and so much more! Come see this new, custom home before it's gone!!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 E Lee Avenue

*READY TO MOVE IN* Location Location!!! Fantastic remodeled single family house. The Prime location with easy access to metro, minutes away from DC, Old Town & National Harbor. MAJOR RENOVATIONS DONE IN 2019 INCLUDES NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC , WINDOWS VINYL FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE , REMODELED BATH IN 2019 , This home has it all, easy access to the beltway north & south with a quiet neighborhood. The Prime Location can be yours, dont wait until its too late! ENJOY a cup of coffee in a nice large back yard with a wonderful view!!!!!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Champlain Street Nw#Ejf Real Estate Services#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3463-B Barberry Place

This charming home will not last! A well-kept home shows ownership pride. Located near schools, shopping, places of worship, and transportation! Tenant presently in property...Upgrades throughout so schedule as soon as possible to make this your home. Home to be painted. Listing courtesy of Exit Landmark Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11936 Crisfield Lane

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on a double lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new paint and light fixtures throughout. Solid surface countertops and stainless appliances. Hot water baseboard with NEW heat pump for back up an A/C. Spacious finished detached garage and paved driveway. NO CITY TAXES!. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1917 Militia Lane

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome! Sunny front porch leads to spacious living and dining rooms. Pass through into kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, plenty of table space and a kitchen pantry! Dining room sliding glass doors lead out to the deck for easy entertaining. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, and the owners' bedroom with full bathroom, has vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet. Lower level has a huge family room with walk up to backyard, as well as a very large storage area with the utilities and laundry as well. 2 reserved parking spaces right out front. Easy commuter location, near 32, Ft. Meade, Arundel Mills, restaurants and shopping! Please observe COVID safety - Wear masks, only 2 adults plus agent for showings, remove shoes or wear shoe coverings (provided at property).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9714 Summer Park Court S

GREAT LOCATION & PRICED TO SELL! WELL MAINTAINED TWHM W/ 4BR'S & 2 1/2 BA'S LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT. OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & LARGE DINING AREA. HUGE LR W/SLIDING DOORS TO DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BR, FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & LARGE STORAGE ROOM. FULLY FENCED REAR YARD W/STONE PATIO. ALL POLY PIPING REPLACED.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

134BG Ogunquit Drive

Enjoy Summer in your new home!! New Town Homes to be Built at Martinsburg Lakes by Ryan Homes. NO City Taxes!! Own a new Ryan home for less than rent! Our townhomes offer the room you need with 1,535 Square Feet of living space, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, plus garage. Don't forget we include ALL Appliances & Washer/Dryer conveniently located on the bedroom level. Martinsburg Lakes offers homes in the desirable Spring Mills School District. Enjoy a stroll on the sidewalk lined streets, a large park area with a covered picnic pavilion - perfect for family gatherings, a brand new playground, & massive dog park for Fido. Homeownership is within your reach! Take the next step & contact us today to schedule your visit! Other homesites are available. Photos are representative. Ryan Homes is taking precautionary measures to protect our valued customers & employees. Our models are open by appointment. We make it easy for you!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6916 Cipriano Woods Court

Great Lanham Townhome in Cipriano Woods! Walking distance to NASA Goddard, minutes to Doctors Community Hospital, Greenbelt Metro, shopping and restaurants. Large 3 Br 3.5 Baths, with 3 finished levels, 4th bedroom/office in the Basement. This home has hardwood floors, updated baths, stainless steel appliances. Features a fenced yard that backs to woods. Don't miss out on this home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2040 E Preston Street

A prime location, bright and beautifully finished.... everything you have been searching for is at 2040 E Preston St! This 2BR, 2.5BA home features an open main level with big front windows to let the sunshine in, a wet bar, and a kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs each bedroom has its own private bath and the rear bedroom accesses the upper level deck. Upper level laundry for added convenience. Finish it off with a finished basement and rear fenced in yard. This block is close to Johns Hopkins, Eager Park, The Hoen Building, and all the growing amenities of East Baltimore. The 2000 block of E Preston is changing fast, come be a part of this exciting revitalization! Make an appointment and fall in love with your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1324 E Cold Spring Lane

Wonderful opportunity to own this newly renovated Townhouse with 4 Bedroom and 2 full bathroom located in Baltimore City. This home features a spacious living area, recessed lighting throughout, Dining/kitchen combo with modern-contemporary lighting fixtures, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops and center island. There are 3 bedrooms in the upper level with a full bath, finished basement with full bath and 4th bedroom. Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

408 Normandy Avenue

Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 3brm full baths townhome. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Gourmet, island kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter top. Gleaming floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ full bath. Nice yard. MUST SEE!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1611 Orchard Beach Road

Water Access Lot For Sale in Annapolis, MD | 1611 ORCHARD BEACH RD, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409 | This 5+ acre lot is ready to build the custom waterfront home you always wanted. 50' deeded access to water, depth 8+ ft on Mill Creek. Easy Bay access. Listing courtesy of Long...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Heather Lane

Beautiful upgraded Townhouse with new windows, Flooring, siding, all Stainless steel appliances, new bath rooms, fixtures. This has a fenced back yard. Builder would prefer Capital Title for closing. CALL LISTER FOR COMBO. THIS IS NOT ON CALLING SERVICE. You will not be sorry you showed this. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 East West Hwy

Welcome to this beautiful home, possibly the best value in Takoma Park at the moment! House is newly painted inside and out, new windows, new doors, new flooring including hardwood on the main floor and luxury vinyl in the basement area. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, basement can serve as a separate basement apartment for extra income or for the in-laws. Driveway is under construction, will be delivered at time of settlement. This is truly a gem in the hustle bustle of Takoma Park where everything is minutes away. Neighbors several doors down are selling for $600k+, again, the value can't be beat! Bring your best offer, will not last.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

692 River Road

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2718 Mura Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Featuring laminet flooring. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner/investor to make that a possibility!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy