908 Upshur Street

Fully gated commercial lot in the heart of Salisbury's commercial district. Currently, the land is leased to 5 separate towing companies and/or repo companies that store accident cars/insurance claims and repo's. Current leases are month to...
Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
*READY TO MOVE IN* Location Location!!! Fantastic remodeled single family house. The Prime location with easy access to metro, minutes away from DC, Old Town & National Harbor. MAJOR RENOVATIONS DONE IN 2019 INCLUDES NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC , WINDOWS VINYL FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE , REMODELED BATH IN 2019 , This home has it all, easy access to the beltway north & south with a quiet neighborhood. The Prime Location can be yours, dont wait until its too late! ENJOY a cup of coffee in a nice large back yard with a wonderful view!!!!!
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on a double lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new paint and light fixtures throughout. Solid surface countertops and stainless appliances. Hot water baseboard with NEW heat pump for back up an A/C. Spacious finished detached garage and paved driveway. NO CITY TAXES!. Listing...
GREAT LOCATION & PRICED TO SELL! WELL MAINTAINED TWHM W/ 4BR'S & 2 1/2 BA'S LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT. OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & LARGE DINING AREA. HUGE LR W/SLIDING DOORS TO DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BR, FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & LARGE STORAGE ROOM. FULLY FENCED REAR YARD W/STONE PATIO. ALL POLY PIPING REPLACED.
Water Access Lot For Sale in Annapolis, MD | 1611 ORCHARD BEACH RD, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409 | This 5+ acre lot is ready to build the custom waterfront home you always wanted. 50' deeded access to water, depth 8+ ft on Mill Creek. Easy Bay access. Listing courtesy of Long...
Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 3brm full baths townhome. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Gourmet, island kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter top. Gleaming floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ full bath. Nice yard. MUST SEE!. Listing courtesy...
A prime location, bright and beautifully finished.... everything you have been searching for is at 2040 E Preston St! This 2BR, 2.5BA home features an open main level with big front windows to let the sunshine in, a wet bar, and a kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs each bedroom has its own private bath and the rear bedroom accesses the upper level deck. Upper level laundry for added convenience. Finish it off with a finished basement and rear fenced in yard. This block is close to Johns Hopkins, Eager Park, The Hoen Building, and all the growing amenities of East Baltimore. The 2000 block of E Preston is changing fast, come be a part of this exciting revitalization! Make an appointment and fall in love with your new home today!
Well Maintained Home, Lots of Upgrade In Past Years, HW Floors in Main Level, New Energy Efficient Windows, Exterior OF Home Has Just Been Painted, Large Driveway for 5 Cars, Nice Fenced Private Rear Yard Great For Entertaining, Storage Shed, Main Level Offer 2 Bedrooms and Full Remodeled Bath, Kitchen Has Some Remodeling, SS Appliances, Basement is Fully Finished With In-Law Suite, 2 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom With Separate Entrance, Close To Public Transportation and Stores, All Contract Will be Reviewed Tuesday January 18 at 5 PM.
List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Tuesday, January 22, 2022 & ends Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Exceptional Opportunity! Large End-of-Group Town-home, in a Very Desirable Location, Directly Facing "Patterson Park". The home includes 2,722+/- total square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level includes an entry vestibule, living room, a dining room, kitchen with a door that leads to a fenced-in rear patio overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a second entry way with access to the side of the house. The upper level of the home includes 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third level of the home includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level/basement of the home is large and unfinished. Additional Features include hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, french doors, and stamped tin ceiling in the dining room. Utilities include gas boiler, and gas water heater. The home has enormous potential.
Welcome to this beautiful home, possibly the best value in Takoma Park at the moment! House is newly painted inside and out, new windows, new doors, new flooring including hardwood on the main floor and luxury vinyl in the basement area. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, basement can serve as a separate basement apartment for extra income or for the in-laws. Driveway is under construction, will be delivered at time of settlement. This is truly a gem in the hustle bustle of Takoma Park where everything is minutes away. Neighbors several doors down are selling for $600k+, again, the value can't be beat! Bring your best offer, will not last.
Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/25/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/27/2022 @ 11:40 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $7,500. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story End Unit Townhouse located in the Harlem Park area. JUST MINUTES to Harlem Square Park, Lafayette Square Park, and Upton Metro Station. Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St). Property is setup as a storefront on the 1st floor, and apartments on both the second floor and third floor. Both apartments are accessible via the rear of the building. Property is Vacant.
Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
A must SEE!!! Nestled in a quiet community of PENNSYLVANIA PLACE . This gem is a find. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths . All it need is your special touch. This home is a few miles to Beltway, Inter State 95, DC, and Commuter Routes. Close to the Mall, Shopping Centers, and Restaurants. This home can use some a new carpet upstairs , and fresh paint. The price reflects that.
