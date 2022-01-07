ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

908 Upshur Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully gated commercial lot in the heart of Salisbury's commercial district. Currently, the land is leased to 5 separate towing companies and/or repo companies that store accident cars/insurance claims and repo's. Current leases are month to...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 E Lee Avenue

*READY TO MOVE IN* Location Location!!! Fantastic remodeled single family house. The Prime location with easy access to metro, minutes away from DC, Old Town & National Harbor. MAJOR RENOVATIONS DONE IN 2019 INCLUDES NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC , WINDOWS VINYL FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE , REMODELED BATH IN 2019 , This home has it all, easy access to the beltway north & south with a quiet neighborhood. The Prime Location can be yours, dont wait until its too late! ENJOY a cup of coffee in a nice large back yard with a wonderful view!!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21396 Lookout Drive

This large three bed level end unit town home is ready now! Chef kitchen with hardwood floors 9 ft. ceilings with a finished basement. Master suite with soaking tub, shower, double vanities, and walk-n closets. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Mcnelis Group Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3463-B Barberry Place

This charming home will not last! A well-kept home shows ownership pride. Located near schools, shopping, places of worship, and transportation! Tenant presently in property...Upgrades throughout so schedule as soon as possible to make this your home. Home to be painted. Listing courtesy of Exit Landmark Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Income#Vehicles#Era Martin Associates#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11936 Crisfield Lane

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on a double lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new paint and light fixtures throughout. Solid surface countertops and stainless appliances. Hot water baseboard with NEW heat pump for back up an A/C. Spacious finished detached garage and paved driveway. NO CITY TAXES!. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2760 W Lafayette Avenue

NEW LISTING-NOT AN AUCTION, NOT A SHORT SALE, NOT A BANK OWNED, NOT A FORECLOSURE, NOT WHOLESALING--Tenant occupied at $950 per month (pays on time). Owner will supply Lease, MDE Certificate and License. - Please allow 24 hours for showings. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2022...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9714 Summer Park Court S

GREAT LOCATION & PRICED TO SELL! WELL MAINTAINED TWHM W/ 4BR'S & 2 1/2 BA'S LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT. OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & LARGE DINING AREA. HUGE LR W/SLIDING DOORS TO DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BR, FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & LARGE STORAGE ROOM. FULLY FENCED REAR YARD W/STONE PATIO. ALL POLY PIPING REPLACED.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1611 Orchard Beach Road

Water Access Lot For Sale in Annapolis, MD | 1611 ORCHARD BEACH RD, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409 | This 5+ acre lot is ready to build the custom waterfront home you always wanted. 50' deeded access to water, depth 8+ ft on Mill Creek. Easy Bay access. Listing courtesy of Long...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Cars
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

408 Normandy Avenue

Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 3brm full baths townhome. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Gourmet, island kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter top. Gleaming floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ full bath. Nice yard. MUST SEE!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2040 E Preston Street

A prime location, bright and beautifully finished.... everything you have been searching for is at 2040 E Preston St! This 2BR, 2.5BA home features an open main level with big front windows to let the sunshine in, a wet bar, and a kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs each bedroom has its own private bath and the rear bedroom accesses the upper level deck. Upper level laundry for added convenience. Finish it off with a finished basement and rear fenced in yard. This block is close to Johns Hopkins, Eager Park, The Hoen Building, and all the growing amenities of East Baltimore. The 2000 block of E Preston is changing fast, come be a part of this exciting revitalization! Make an appointment and fall in love with your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4506 Clearfield Road

Well Maintained Home, Lots of Upgrade In Past Years, HW Floors in Main Level, New Energy Efficient Windows, Exterior OF Home Has Just Been Painted, Large Driveway for 5 Cars, Nice Fenced Private Rear Yard Great For Entertaining, Storage Shed, Main Level Offer 2 Bedrooms and Full Remodeled Bath, Kitchen Has Some Remodeling, SS Appliances, Basement is Fully Finished With In-Law Suite, 2 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom With Separate Entrance, Close To Public Transportation and Stores, All Contract Will be Reviewed Tuesday January 18 at 5 PM.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Tuesday, January 22, 2022 & ends Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Exceptional Opportunity! Large End-of-Group Town-home, in a Very Desirable Location, Directly Facing "Patterson Park". The home includes 2,722+/- total square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level includes an entry vestibule, living room, a dining room, kitchen with a door that leads to a fenced-in rear patio overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a second entry way with access to the side of the house. The upper level of the home includes 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third level of the home includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level/basement of the home is large and unfinished. Additional Features include hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, french doors, and stamped tin ceiling in the dining room. Utilities include gas boiler, and gas water heater. The home has enormous potential.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 East West Hwy

Welcome to this beautiful home, possibly the best value in Takoma Park at the moment! House is newly painted inside and out, new windows, new doors, new flooring including hardwood on the main floor and luxury vinyl in the basement area. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, basement can serve as a separate basement apartment for extra income or for the in-laws. Driveway is under construction, will be delivered at time of settlement. This is truly a gem in the hustle bustle of Takoma Park where everything is minutes away. Neighbors several doors down are selling for $600k+, again, the value can't be beat! Bring your best offer, will not last.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 N Calhoun Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/25/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/27/2022 @ 11:40 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $7,500. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story End Unit Townhouse located in the Harlem Park area. JUST MINUTES to Harlem Square Park, Lafayette Square Park, and Upton Metro Station. Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St). Property is setup as a storefront on the 1st floor, and apartments on both the second floor and third floor. Both apartments are accessible via the rear of the building. Property is Vacant.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2210 Cecil Avenue

Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9112 Covered Bridge Road

Nice 3BR, 2BA detached home with garage in Towson. Huge yard great for entertaining. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-10T20:50:44.49.
TOWSON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2300 Bentonia Court

A must SEE!!! Nestled in a quiet community of PENNSYLVANIA PLACE . This gem is a find. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths . All it need is your special touch. This home is a few miles to Beltway, Inter State 95, DC, and Commuter Routes. Close to the Mall, Shopping Centers, and Restaurants. This home can use some a new carpet upstairs , and fresh paint. The price reflects that.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy