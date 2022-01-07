ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRugged, ready and priced to move! This oversized 27+ acre property was made for those looking for affordable land for recreational use and enjoyment. Deep hollows and mountainous terrain make this the perfect location for off road ATV trail blazing and adventure....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
10404 Campbell Drive

Have you ever dreamt of having everything you want at your fingertips? Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, convenient access to multiple major thoroughfares, all within minutes of your front door step, but nestled in an established neighborhood? If you answer yes to any, or all, of these options, then you have found the perfect home! This newly built home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, along with an unfinished walkout basement (expansion room!) right in the heart of the well-established Lee's Hill Community in Fredericksburg, VA. This wonderful home was built by an award-winning, local builder and has everything you need and more! Open concept living/kitchen/dining, maintenance free deck off of the kitchen/dining area, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances (including a gas cooktop!), granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, custom trim work, spa-like primary bathroom, and so much more! Come see this new, custom home before it's gone!!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
21396 Lookout Drive

This large three bed level end unit town home is ready now! Chef kitchen with hardwood floors 9 ft. ceilings with a finished basement. Master suite with soaking tub, shower, double vanities, and walk-n closets. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Mcnelis Group Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
7951 Gough Street

Welcome Home! We have just unlocked the door of opportunity to own this quaint interior row town home in Eastwood Heights. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an updated 2nd-story deck. This is currently occupied my long term Tenants on a month-to-month lease with a perfect payment history. Not only would you have a turnkey invest property, but also you have the ability to retain the current occupants and get the cash flowing immediately. Act fast this will not last!!*** Buyer to Verify Ground rent.
3463-B Barberry Place

This charming home will not last! A well-kept home shows ownership pride. Located near schools, shopping, places of worship, and transportation! Tenant presently in property...Upgrades throughout so schedule as soon as possible to make this your home. Home to be painted. Listing courtesy of Exit Landmark Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
1318 22ND Street NW , #401

This charming condo is located in the quintessential area of Dupont Circle! Adjacent to Rock Creek Park with walking paths galore and a community tennis court! WALK SCORE 100! Close to METRO, shops, restaurants and Georgetown/Downtown nightlife! This all brick boutique building has one of the lowest condo fees in the area! There is a community laundry room and community bike storage space for all residents. Each resident also has an extra storage unit! New windows installed in 2014! Pet friendly! This sun filled east facing unit has large windows with a beautiful view. This unit features exposed brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and huge closets. Owner also made many improvements (2016) in the unit - all new hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
TENNIS
2760 W Lafayette Avenue

NEW LISTING-NOT AN AUCTION, NOT A SHORT SALE, NOT A BANK OWNED, NOT A FORECLOSURE, NOT WHOLESALING--Tenant occupied at $950 per month (pays on time). Owner will supply Lease, MDE Certificate and License. - Please allow 24 hours for showings. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2022...
11936 Crisfield Lane

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on a double lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new paint and light fixtures throughout. Solid surface countertops and stainless appliances. Hot water baseboard with NEW heat pump for back up an A/C. Spacious finished detached garage and paved driveway. NO CITY TAXES!. Listing...
9604 Silver Bluff Way

Woodmore Overlook offers Convenience, luxury and design. This interior townhome is 2,471 square-foot has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a 12x10 deck and a two-car garage. The Royal is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded White cabinets and Granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with quartz counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with quartz counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more. Commuting and traveling is made easy with close-proximity to Route 202, I-495, Route 50. The community is just minutes from the Woodmore Towne Centre.*photos for viewing purposes only, and not of actual home*
HOME & GARDEN
9714 Summer Park Court S

GREAT LOCATION & PRICED TO SELL! WELL MAINTAINED TWHM W/ 4BR'S & 2 1/2 BA'S LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT. OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & LARGE DINING AREA. HUGE LR W/SLIDING DOORS TO DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BR, FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & LARGE STORAGE ROOM. FULLY FENCED REAR YARD W/STONE PATIO. ALL POLY PIPING REPLACED.
6916 Cipriano Woods Court

Great Lanham Townhome in Cipriano Woods! Walking distance to NASA Goddard, minutes to Doctors Community Hospital, Greenbelt Metro, shopping and restaurants. Large 3 Br 3.5 Baths, with 3 finished levels, 4th bedroom/office in the Basement. This home has hardwood floors, updated baths, stainless steel appliances. Features a fenced yard that backs to woods. Don't miss out on this home!
1611 Orchard Beach Road

Water Access Lot For Sale in Annapolis, MD | 1611 ORCHARD BEACH RD, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409 | This 5+ acre lot is ready to build the custom waterfront home you always wanted. 50' deeded access to water, depth 8+ ft on Mill Creek. Easy Bay access. Listing courtesy of Long...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
408 Normandy Avenue

Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 3brm full baths townhome. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Gourmet, island kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter top. Gleaming floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ full bath. Nice yard. MUST SEE!. Listing courtesy...
4506 Clearfield Road

Well Maintained Home, Lots of Upgrade In Past Years, HW Floors in Main Level, New Energy Efficient Windows, Exterior OF Home Has Just Been Painted, Large Driveway for 5 Cars, Nice Fenced Private Rear Yard Great For Entertaining, Storage Shed, Main Level Offer 2 Bedrooms and Full Remodeled Bath, Kitchen Has Some Remodeling, SS Appliances, Basement is Fully Finished With In-Law Suite, 2 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom With Separate Entrance, Close To Public Transportation and Stores, All Contract Will be Reviewed Tuesday January 18 at 5 PM.
1917 Militia Lane

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome! Sunny front porch leads to spacious living and dining rooms. Pass through into kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, plenty of table space and a kitchen pantry! Dining room sliding glass doors lead out to the deck for easy entertaining. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, and the owners' bedroom with full bathroom, has vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet. Lower level has a huge family room with walk up to backyard, as well as a very large storage area with the utilities and laundry as well. 2 reserved parking spaces right out front. Easy commuter location, near 32, Ft. Meade, Arundel Mills, restaurants and shopping! Please observe COVID safety - Wear masks, only 2 adults plus agent for showings, remove shoes or wear shoe coverings (provided at property).
REAL ESTATE
8852 Mansion View Court

This Tyson Townhome built on the estate of Lord Fairfax has been updated with a New Kitchen with 42 inch Cabinets, center island with Quarts stone counters, All new appliances, Updated Baths. New flooring it the whole home, Freshly Painted and ready for the next owner. Great location with walk to metro, shopping, Walmart, restaurants in the heart of Tysons, on Lord Fairfax estate with walking paths and and lots of amenities, like outdoor Pool all in a gated community. Will consider a lease and or lease with option to BUY.
FAIRFAX, VA
1324 E Cold Spring Lane

Wonderful opportunity to own this newly renovated Townhouse with 4 Bedroom and 2 full bathroom located in Baltimore City. This home features a spacious living area, recessed lighting throughout, Dining/kitchen combo with modern-contemporary lighting fixtures, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops and center island. There are 3 bedrooms in the upper level with a full bath, finished basement with full bath and 4th bedroom. Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
1016 East West Hwy

Welcome to this beautiful home, possibly the best value in Takoma Park at the moment! House is newly painted inside and out, new windows, new doors, new flooring including hardwood on the main floor and luxury vinyl in the basement area. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, basement can serve as a separate basement apartment for extra income or for the in-laws. Driveway is under construction, will be delivered at time of settlement. This is truly a gem in the hustle bustle of Takoma Park where everything is minutes away. Neighbors several doors down are selling for $600k+, again, the value can't be beat! Bring your best offer, will not last.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
