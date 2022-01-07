27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

Have you ever dreamt of having everything you want at your fingertips? Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, convenient access to multiple major thoroughfares, all within minutes of your front door step, but nestled in an established neighborhood? If you answer yes to any, or all, of these options, then you have found the perfect home! This newly built home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, along with an unfinished walkout basement (expansion room!) right in the heart of the well-established Lee's Hill Community in Fredericksburg, VA. This wonderful home was built by an award-winning, local builder and has everything you need and more! Open concept living/kitchen/dining, maintenance free deck off of the kitchen/dining area, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances (including a gas cooktop!), granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, custom trim work, spa-like primary bathroom, and so much more! Come see this new, custom home before it's gone!!

