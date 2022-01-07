ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Might Not Get Any New Multiplayer Maps Until Season 2

By Django Zimmatore
gamingintel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite players will have to be very patient as new multiplayer maps might not arrive for a long time!. The multiplayer mode in Halo Infinite launched back in November and players have been loving it so far. However, that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. There has been...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

