Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale. Here’s a unique event to light your weekend on fire. Saddlebock Brewery in Springdale is having a night of dueling bonfires. Yes, you hear that right. One of the bonfires will be huge and will be outside in the field. The other, will be smaller and viewable from Saddlebock’s Wine Room. The million dollar question? Which bonfire will last the longest and be crowded champion?! And, will size matter? You can find out tonight. Ignition starts at six p-m.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO