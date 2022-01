New York Knicks forward Julius Randle wasn’t too fond of the boos he and his teammates received from the Madison Square Garden crowd in the first quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics this past Thursday. The one-time All-Star took note of that. When he got the chance, Randle made sure to let them know how he feels about the home crowd booing. The Knicks made their run during the game and amidst their rally, Randle scored on a tough finish inside the lane. This prompted an uproar and loud cheers from the Garden crowd. This is when Randle took his chance to express just what he thought of the boos by giving the Knicks fans the thumbs down.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO