Child/youth mental health and gun violence prevention program grants

The pandemic is taking its toll on kids in more ways than one. Doctors are calling mental health in our children a second pandemic. Sister station KOAT spoke to a pediatrician about the strain COVID-19 has put on our children. Dr. Alex Cvijanovich is the president of the New Mexico...
There’s a simple reason Jake Bizzell is passionate about raising awareness of youth mental-health issues. “I feel like I can empathize with people, and I want to help,” says Jake, 16. As a member of the Marin County Youth Commission, where he serves on the mental-health subcommittee,...
INDIANAPOLIS — We're taking a closer look at one way Indianapolis leaders are trying to stop another record number of homicides in the new year. They're hoping crime prevention grants of nearly $3 million will help make a difference. One organization says that funding is already making a difference.
'The legislation I put forth, I want it to be very practical and based in experiences people are having in their real lives.'. Entering the 2022 Legislative Session, Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky hopes to bring common-sense reforms to mental health services, state licensure processes and efforts to curb violence. For...
With the start of a New Year, it is important to reflect on the challenges of the past year and the new possibilities ahead. The COVID-19 pandemic elevated the need for mental health and wellness services and support for youth across the state and in Santa Clara County. According to...
THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: At-Risk Youth, Youth Welfare, Youth Services, Education, Job Trai.
WASHINGTON — By July 16, 2022, there will be a nationwide hotline to help with mental health crises and suicide prevention. The move to designate "988" as a universal hotline for those in need was first approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020. The plan created a two-year timeline to make the three-digit number operational nationwide, with calls routing through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
SAN ANTONIO — Sulema Mendoza loves basketball and she loves San Antonio’s East Side. Her passion to help out the youth is evident in how she speaks to her young hoopers as they train on the battle ropes. “If you are having a bad day, take it out...
A federal grant is allowing Frontier Health to expand its school-based mental health programs for children. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services chose Frontier Health to receive funding for project basic and its school behavioral health liaison program. The funds are part of the Tennessee Resiliency...
The nation’s top pediatric groups joined forces in October to declare a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health, pointing to preexisting challenges exacerbated by the pandemic and imploring policymakers to take actions to address them. The declaration was followed by an official advisory from the U.S. Surgeon...
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, in collaboration with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, will offer youth peer support services to middle and high school students. The agencies will work with Niagara County school districts to conduct presentations in classroom settings on subjects related to mental health,...
I was wiping down tables at an inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric unit when the intercom rang. A few minutes later, four adult security guards arrived. Their purpose? To restrain an enraged teen. I felt conflicted, unsettled yet aware the teenager posed a risk to self and others. I also...
The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority awarded more than half a million dollars in grants to organizations across the state in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. This quarter’s grants, part of the Trust’s approximately $25 million annual grant program, fund beneficiary-supporting programs and initiatives that align with the Trust’s mission and values. Beneficiaries include Alaskans who experience mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, and traumatic brain injuries (TBI). The Trust accepts grant applications year-round and awards grants to Alaska nonprofits, Tribal entities, state and local government agencies, and service providers.
Plumas Charter School received a $115,314 grant from Project SERV to increase mental-health services for all students, families and staff across its three locations in Chester, Taylorsville and Quincy. During an all-staff meeting in November, Becky Powers, school counselor commented that counseling needs are currently exceeding resources with new referrals...
NAMI Sauk Area is proud to present a free Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) workshop. Participants will complete an online introductory module prior to the virtual portion of the workshop on Monday, January 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m. According to a press release:. In September 2021, 13 community members...
During the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of depression and anxiety rose across the U.S. This crisis brought digital technologies into the spotlight, with patients, providers and investors taking notice. In fact, in the first three quarters of 2021, investors poured $3.1 billion into the sector, according to Rock Health. While the...
(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and its Detroit-area partners will receive federal funding to provide support for residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties who were emotionally impacted by the floods last summer. The $3.7 million Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program...
