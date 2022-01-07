Child/youth mental health and gun violence prevention program grants

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority awarded more than half a million dollars in grants to organizations across the state in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. This quarter’s grants, part of the Trust’s approximately $25 million annual grant program, fund beneficiary-supporting programs and initiatives that align with the Trust’s mission and values. Beneficiaries include Alaskans who experience mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, and traumatic brain injuries (TBI). The Trust accepts grant applications year-round and awards grants to Alaska nonprofits, Tribal entities, state and local government agencies, and service providers.

23 HOURS AGO