Voice of the Valley: Registering at EAC

THATCHER — Square Dancing is back in the Gila Valley. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Gila Valley Twirlers will dance at the VFW in Thatcher, and the public is invited to join in. No experience or partner is required, and the first three lessons are free. Space is limited,...
The January edition of Valley Voices, scheduled to be included with today’s Allied News, has been delayed. This is due to the continuing shipping issues as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Home subscribers and magazine single sales will be affected by the delay. We will have Valley Voices...
THATCHER — The Small Business Development Center at Eastern Arizona College announced QuickBooks for Small Business will take place Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 25-27, from 6-9 p.m. A special cost has been announced for the program of $149 per person, including a manual. The full value of the course is $549.
The January edition of Valley Voices, scheduled to be included with today’s editions of The Herald and Allied News, has been delayed. This is due to the continuing shipping issues as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the country. Digital subscribers are unaffected and should have the January...
Comments / 0