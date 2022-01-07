ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of the Valley: Registering at EAC

gilavalleycentral.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Cole, Sharon Montoya, Gina...

gilavalleycentral.net

Comments / 0

Related
gilavalleycentral.net

Gila Valley Twirlers to square dance at VFW

THATCHER — Square Dancing is back in the Gila Valley. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Gila Valley Twirlers will dance at the VFW in Thatcher, and the public is invited to join in. No experience or partner is required, and the first three lessons are free. Space is limited,...
THATCHER, AZ
Allied News

Valley Voices magazine January print edition delayed

The January edition of Valley Voices, scheduled to be included with today’s Allied News, has been delayed. This is due to the continuing shipping issues as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Home subscribers and magazine single sales will be affected by the delay. We will have Valley Voices...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gilavalleycentral.net

SBDC hosting QuickBooks for Small Business

THATCHER — The Small Business Development Center at Eastern Arizona College announced QuickBooks for Small Business will take place Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 25-27, from 6-9 p.m. A special cost has been announced for the program of $149 per person, including a manual. The full value of the course is $549.
THATCHER, AZ
The Herald

Valley Voices magazine January print edition delayed

The January edition of Valley Voices, scheduled to be included with today’s editions of The Herald and Allied News, has been delayed. This is due to the continuing shipping issues as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the country. Digital subscribers are unaffected and should have the January...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy