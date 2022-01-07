SBG Books VA Contract for Claims Processing System Support

Pivot Point Security has formed a new practice to help corporate clients doing business with the federal government meet cybersecurity compliance and attestation requirements. The federal risk and compliance practice will provide audit preparation and compliance services around U.S. government regulations, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, by taking a “data first” approach to allow customers to compete for government contracts and execute on their business objectives, the company said Friday.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO