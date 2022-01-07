ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBG Books VA Contract for Claims Processing System Support

By Naomi Cooper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBG Technology Solutions has been awarded a contract to help the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information Technology operate, maintain and enhance a system that supports claims processes for the community...

martechseries.com

SmartMark Communications Supports BGE’s Milestone ENERGY STAR Certification Process

Utility Solution is First Smart Home Solution to Be Certified by EPA. SmartMark Communications announced that the EPA has certified the BGE Smart Home Solutions as the first ENERGY STAR SHEMS product in the market. SmartMark Communications supported the BGE Connected Home and Small Business Demonstration technology trial and was a critical player in helping evaluate energy reduction by the devices through data collection and AMI energy use analysis.
BALTIMORE, MD
ExecutiveBiz

Pivot Point Security Unveils Federal Risk and Compliance Practice

Pivot Point Security has formed a new practice to help corporate clients doing business with the federal government meet cybersecurity compliance and attestation requirements. The federal risk and compliance practice will provide audit preparation and compliance services around U.S. government regulations, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, by taking a “data first” approach to allow customers to compete for government contracts and execute on their business objectives, the company said Friday.
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

Peraton Books Air Force Contract for Electronic Warfare Test Equipment Services

Peraton has received a sole-source contract worth $18 million from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustaining engineering support for test facilities and equipment of aircraft electronic warfare systems. The Herndon, Virginia-headquartered technology company will work on the Air Force’s B-1B Reprogrammable Electronic Warfare Systems and B-52 Bomber Electronic Attack...
HERNDON, VA
ExecutiveBiz

Army INSCOM Issues RFI for I2TS-Next IT Support Program

U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command is seeking information on potential sources that can provide information technology services in support of INSCOM’s mission in 35 geographical locations. The command considers awarding a 60-month contract for the INSCOM IT Support Services‐Next program, according to a request for information published Dec....
MILITARY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Enfuce Discusses Benefits of Modernizing Your Card Processing System

Finland’s card-as-a-service (CaaS) platform Enfuce, which recently finalized a €45 million Series C round, notes that client expectations and competition in the banking sector are “getting tougher all the time.”. Denise Johansson, Co-Founder, Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO at Enfuce, writes in a blog post that...
TECHNOLOGY
naval-technology.com

US Navy contracts BAE Systems for engineering and integration services

Under the contract, BAE Systems will support the rapid integration and sustainment of C5ISR systems. BAE Systems has won a contract to continue supporting the US Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field. The five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which was awarded in November last year,...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Genetic Engineering News

Supporting Single-Use Systems all along the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

GEN: Your company maintains that the supply chain of single-use assemblies is the biggest bottleneck in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Can you talk about why that is the case and how you address this bottleneck?. Wurm: As the need for single-use systems has increased during the pandemic, shortages have intensified biopharmaceutical supply...
INDUSTRY
tippnews.com

By Light joins FSC Edge in 10-year contract supporting full lifecycle patent processing for the United States Patent and Trademark Office

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), as a primary subcontractor to Flatirons Solutions Corporation, a U.S. company, was awarded a contract by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Patent Data and Document Management (PDDM) program with a potential value of $1.4 billion.
MCLEAN, VA
washingtonexec.com

SAIC Wins GSA ASTRO Contracts for IT Support Services

Science Applications International Corp. has been awarded prime contract positions on the General Services Administration ASTRO multiple-award family of contracts, managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center office. SAIC is one of only six companies awarded all 10 contracts. The award of the GSA ASTRO contracts adds...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Elbit Systems Emirates bags $53M contract

Elbit Systems Emirates Limited, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won an approximately $53M contract to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures and airborne Electronic Warfare systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force. The contract will be performed over a five-year period. As per...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Billy Biggs, VP of Public Sector Sales at WalkMe

Billy Biggs, vice president of Public Sector Sales at WalkMe, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz for the publication’s latest Executive Spotlight interview detailing his growth and sales strategy to drive the company’s capabilities in cloud adoption, SaaS deployment and other key metrics. In addition, Biggs also discussed WalkMe’s partnerships...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Naval Surface Warfare Center Selects 6 Vendors to Build Additive Manufacturing Prototypes

The Naval Surface Warfare Center has awarded six contracts to develop additive manufacturing prototypes as part of efforts to protect military technologies from a possible breach or compromise, Defense News reported Thursday. General Electric, Lockheed Martin’s rotary and mission systems segment, Mercury Systems, ReLogic Research, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

ONL Taps Frequency Electronics to Support Next-Gen DOD Atomic Clock Program

The Office of Naval Research has awarded New York-based precision timing manufacturer Frequency Electronics a potential five-year, $20.26 million contract for a compact mercury ion atomic clock. ONL will use Frequency Electronic’s clock on the Next Generation Department of Defense Atomic Clock research and development program being conducted at NASA’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hacker News

SAILFISH System to Find State-Inconsistency Bugs in Smart Contracts

A group of academics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, has demonstrated what it calls a "scalable technique" to vet smart contracts and mitigate state-inconsistency bugs, discovering 47 zero-day vulnerabilities on the Ethereum blockchain in the process. Smart contracts are programs stored on the blockchain that are automatically executed...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Booz Allen VP Joe Shepherd: AI is Now a Military Necessity

Joe Shepherd, vice president of directed energy innovation at Booz Allen Hamilton, said the modern era necessitates the use of artificial intelligence in military operations. Computing power allows militaries to further build on gathered data, make intelligence-based decisions and support other modern technologies including directed energy, he wrote in a piece National Defense Magazine published Monday.
MILITARY

