Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of This Is Us, “The Challenger.”. Fans of This Is Us knew it wouldn’t be easy to see the beginning of the end, as the sixth and final season premiered Tuesday night. “The Challenger” was set mostly around the Big Three’s 41st birthday, looking back at how far they’ve come in the past five years. Amid all the celebration, or lack thereof for some, it was Rebecca's heart-wrenching story that struck a chord, as she dealt with the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Mandy Moore's performance was stunning and really showed viewers that we’re in for an emotional ride.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO