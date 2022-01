Hundreds of drivers have been stranded in their cars for hours on I-95 near Stafford County, Virginia as crews work to clear roads after a nasty winter storm. One man called in to a local TV station and said he and his two daughters had been stuck in the traffic jam since yesterday (Monday) afternoon. He said thankfully he had some water bottles to drink in his car.

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO