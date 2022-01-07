ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BONUS 11 Personnel: Transfer Portal Moving and Shaking

On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’re getting a double dose of 11 Personnel this week. Adam Luckett and I recorded a special edition on Twitter Spaces. It takes a little while to get it to the podcast feed, but...

247Sports

Latrell McCutchin enters transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. — Another Sooner has hit the transfer portal. This time, it's cornerback Latrell McCutchin who's exploring his options. The freshman from Austin, Texas, has done so after appearing in nine games for the Sooners during the 2021 campaign. In those nine, McCutchin forced a couple of fumbles, broke up a pass, recorded a quarterback hurry and notched nine total tackles.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Tracking USC's offseason transitions: Quarterback

USC begins its winter conditioning workouts this week and we're taking a look, position-by-position, at the ins and outs so far on the USC roster and coaching staff. More turnover is expected at virtually every position, so this won't be anything close to a 2022 season preview. But it should provide a snapshot of what's taken place over the past two months and what might still come at each spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Highly touted Oklahoma freshman corner enters transfer portal

After just one season in Norman, four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin has entered the transfer portal. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported the move, and McCuthin posted a farewell note to the Oklahoma faithful on Twitter. The Austin, Texas native played in nine games in his first year for the Sooners, including...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Way-Too-Early College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

The 2021 college football season isn’t over yet, as we’ve still got Monday night’s national title game to play, but we’ve already got the 2022 season to look forward to. Which teams will be contending for the national championship next season?. A way-too-early college football preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
andthevalleyshook.com

Dwight McGlothern Entering Transfer Portal

LSU got an unpleasant surprise Tuesday afternoon as rising junior corner back Dwight McGolthern reportedly entered his name into the NCAA Transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3 sports and then confirmed by Brody Miller. If there was one position LSU couldn’t afford any more attrition it was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Thoughts on CFB Playoff Championship; note on portal WR

I thought that CFP Championship game was quite entertaining. The first three quarters seemed like the bulk of a Tour de France stage when the top contenders keep pace with one another. In the fourth quarter both teams tried to break, with Alabama getting left in the dust late.
SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss football finishes inside top 15 in final 2021 Associated Press rankings

The curtain has fallen on the 2021 college football season after Georgia defeated Alabama for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. With that comes the final top 25 rankings to put a bow on the year. Despite stumbling to the finish line with a loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss found itself as a top 15 team.
NFL
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
On3.com

Ohio State booster make huge NIL announcement

Ohio State Buckeyes players have been among some of the nation’s top athletes making the most out of the new NIL rules for college athletes. And on Saturday, Ohio State booster Brian Schottenstein announced some big news for the school. Schottenstein went on Twitter to announce he will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Larry Turner-Gooden sees On3 NIL Valuation jump after Texas pledge

Playa Del Ray (Calif.) Bishop Alemany safety Larry Turner-Gooden announced his commitment to Texas on national television during the All-American Bowl on NBC, and his decision is already paying dividends. Turner-Gooden’s On3 NIL Valuation jumped from just under $30,000 to north of $37,000 over the weekend with a bump in...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

How To Watch The Alabama-Georgia College Football Championship Game Online And On TV

The College Football Playoff National Championship pitting No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia is set to kick off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, the hub of the network’s “MegaCast” coverage across 13 brands and platforms including Spanish-language ESPN Deportes, the ESPN app, the SEC Network and ESPN Radio. The game, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, pits Alabama, looking to repeat as champions after winning in three of their past five appearances in the title game, against rival Georgia, this after the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game December 4 — Alabama’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Elite 2023 cornerback Javien Toviano offered by new TCU staff

Arlington (Martin) Texas cornerback Javien Toviano was re-offered by the new coaching staff at TCU, he announced on Tuesday. Toviano is the No. 24 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 cornerback and the No. 3 prospect in Texas. And he could be in line for a five-star ranking when On3’s newest rankings update is released.
ARLINGTON, TX
Sportico

$100K for a Character in a Virtual Basketball Game That Can’t Be Played Yet? Sold.

As gaming industry veteran and crypto convert Marcus Bläsche tracked last year’s blockchain boom, he could see three distinct trends, as well as an opportunity. There was the growth of NBA Top Shot, introducing a world of basketball fans to the new technology. There was Bored Ape Yacht Club, which showed the demand for so-called PFPs, the digital collectibles regularly used as profile pictures on Twitter. And in another realm, Axie infinity popularized play-to-earn mechanics, rewarding the game’s players with cryptocurrency. Bläsche, who spent time at Activision Blizzard and has been the marketing director for digital gaming platform The Sandbox, and co-founder...
TECHNOLOGY
