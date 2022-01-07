ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh Friday update, portal news

By Chris Balas about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues his flirtation with the NFL, and the...

FanSided

Raiders targeting another big name in head coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
The Spun

Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh rumors have been in full force this week and they got even hotter on Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show. Jay Glazer spoke on the Harbaugh rumors after he was connected to the Raiders job this past week and confirmed that he’s already made calls to some people.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Matt Nagy Fired: Three candidates to replace the former Bears head coach

The Chicago Bears surprised no one when they fired head coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This move is a formality weeks, and perhaps months, in the making. The Bears allowed Nagy to finish the season even after a 4-10 start, but have been thinking about his replacement for some time. Here are three of the many potential candidates we expect the Bears to consider as they begin searching for their 17th head coach, and fifth since 2012.
NFL
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh Sounds Desperate to Leave Michigan

After finally slaying the Ohio State dragon, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe he's done everything he set out to do at his alma mater and is ready to bolt the collegiate levels and return to the lucratively-greener pastures of the NFL. Don't believe me? Just listen to...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

I'm getting Brian Kelly vibes from Jim Harbaugh ahead of Black Monday

This time, it feels different. The circumstances surely are different. The opportunities are different. The knowledge of past experience is different. The Jim Harbaugh rumors feel different. Ahead of Black Monday when NFL teams fire their underachieving coaches and create 7-8 job openings, it’s worth watching what happens with Harbaugh,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders’ head-coach choices: Rich Bisaccia or Jim Harbaugh?

The Raiders’ 2021-22 NFL season hasn’t yet come to an end, but, according to the rumors circulating in the NFL, Raiders owner Mark Davis is already locked in on his preferred replacement hire for head coach. Davis hasn’t conducted an official search, but Mike Florio of NBC Sports confirms what most of the league is thinking: that Davis already knows who he wants.
NFL
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jay Glazer reports interesting Jim Harbaugh update

The rumor mill has been churning all week about whether not Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh might return to the NFL following their 12-2 season that ended in the College Football Playoff. Plenty of people has been saying that there is interest from the Las Vegas Raiders while it’s...
NFL
On3.com

Report: The real reason behind the Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his potential interest in leaving the college ranks for a return to the NFL have been well-publicized over the last week. There could be very genuine interest there or, as Mike Florio reports, it could be a big ploy to get Harbaugh his next big contract.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan goes from preseason unranked to top five in final AP poll for second time ever

Michigan football came into the 2021 season with its lowest expectations in recent memory, exceeded them by a mile and laughed in the faces of its doubters. The Wolverines were unranked in the preseason, before rattling off a 12-2 record, winning their first Big Ten title since 2004 and becoming the first team to begin the campaign unranked and earn a berth into the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
