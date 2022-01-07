ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum goes in on Jim Harbaugh-NFL rumors, gives career advice

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Alika Jenner via Getty Images.

Paul Finebaum has been one of Jim Harbaugh’s biggest critics since Harbaugh became Michigan’s head coach. But with the rumors surrounding Harbaugh possibly returning to the NFL next season, Finebaum has actually supported a potential leap back to the pros.

Bruce Feldman reported earlier in the week that Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL should the right opportunity arise. With those rumors sparking conversations about Harbaugh’s future, Finebaum believes that his best move is actually to return to the NFL.

“I don’t even think it’s a close call,” Finebaum said when asked if Harbaugh should take the leap back to the NFL. “A year ago he got called in and his salary was cut in half. And he proved everyone wrong. But the problem is still going to be the same for Jim Harbaugh: he has to deal with Ryan Day and Ohio State. And while they won this year, I don’t think he can make a living depending on that.

“He was a very good NFL coach, let’s not forget Jim Harbaugh took the 49ers to two straight NFC championship games. He went to the Super Bowl losing to his brother. And I think he can do it again. I think he’s a better NFL coach than he is in college. And, Jim, if you’re listening: take a job, get out of (Michigan). Whether it’s the Raiders, the Bears, or someone else, I think it’s time for you to go back to the NFL where you belong.”

Finebaum’s support of Harbaugh returning to the NFL comes after lots of criticism

Ahead of this season, Michigan reworked Harbaugh’s contract. Finebaum was very clear in his dissatisfaction with the job Harbaugh has done at Michigan at that time. At one point, Finebaum went as far to say that watching Harbaugh coach “makes me sick.” Shortly after, Finebaum said that Harbaugh has “no chance” of returning to Michigan in 2022.

When Harbaugh was finally able to lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State late in the season, Finebaum changed courses. Finebaum admitted that he was happy to see Harbaugh pull it off.

Michigan had a great season, finishing 12-2 and 801 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines finished the regular season 11-1 before defeating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. That title earned Michigan the No. 2 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. In the CFP semifinal, though, Michigan fell to Georgia, falling just shy of a national championship.

If Harbaugh does indeed leave Michigan for the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are two possible landing spots.

Comments / 2

