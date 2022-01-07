ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest event in women’s golf now has the prize money to match. And the U.S. Women’s Open is also headed to...

kesq.com

African Cup opens in flash of color, under shadow of virus

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon has opened with a colorful ceremony but also under the shadow of the coronavirus. Africa’s monthlong soccer showpiece was delayed for a year by the pandemic but is being played with the virus on the surge again because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Many of the 24 teams competing have been hit by virus cases in their squads. Dancers wearing red, green, yellow, white and blue costumes gyrated in the middle of the field during the opening ceremony at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. Some of the performers wore masks in matching colors.
KESQ

IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors. They are trying to remain quiet about China’s human rights record while protecting the billions they’ve collectively paid to the IOC for the branding rights. The International Olympic Committee’s top sponsors include household names like Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Visa, Toyota, Panasonic, and Airbnb. The IOC’s so-called TOP sponsors are being squeezed by a diplomatic boycott led by the United States, the economic power of 1.4 billion Chinese — and the fear of retaliation by China’s authoritarian government, which has slammed the limited boycott. China, itself, was part of a full-fledged boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
KESQ

Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic’s visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the government has threatened to cancel his visa a second time. A judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. The judge also ordered the government to immediately release Djokovic from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights. But a government lawyer told the judge after the ruling that the immigration minister would consider whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa again.
homeofgolf.com

USGA RAISES U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PURSE; ADDS ANOTHER BACK-TO-BACK FOR PINEHURST

Record Purse of $10 million Set for 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles. PINEHURST, NC (JANUARY 10, 2022) – The bar for the U.S. Women’s Open has been significantly raised. The United States Golf Association (USGA) and its new CEO, Michael Whan announced unprecedented increases in the purses for the greatest championship in women’s golf starting this June at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Plus, the USGA also announced future U.S. Women’s Open dates including Pinehurst Resort in 2029 which will create another opportunity for Pinehurst No. 2 to host back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Open championships.
Reuters

Mexican billionaire Salinas says may acquire Citibanamex

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego on Tuesday said he was considering acquiring Citibanamex, the Mexican consumer banking business of Citigroup, after the U.S. banking giant said it would pull out of the country. Salinas, who is ranked as Mexico’s third-richest man with a family fortune estimated...
KESQ

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

BEIJING (AP) — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, would last. Mass testing was being enforced, standard procedure whenever outbreaks pop up around the country. Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi’an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou, with a restrictions imposed on the port city of Tianjin, only about an hour from Beijing, which is to host the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4. Hong Kong has closed kindergartens and primary schools after infections were reported in students.
KESQ

Ivory Coast goalkeeper to miss African Cup with doping ban

ZURICH (AP) — Ivory Coast will be without goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for the African Cup of Nations after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for doping. The governing body of soccer confirmed Gbohouo’s suspension a day before Ivory Coast plays its opening game of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday. FIFA didn’t give any more details about the ban. It says it couldn’t comment further because “proceedings are ongoing.” Gbohouo plays for Ethiopian team Wolkite Ketema and started for Ivory Coast in its most recent World Cup qualifiers in October and November. He was one of four goalkeepers selected in the squad for the African Cup.
