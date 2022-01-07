US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the government has threatened to cancel his visa a second time. A judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. The judge also ordered the government to immediately release Djokovic from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights. But a government lawyer told the judge after the ruling that the immigration minister would consider whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa again.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO