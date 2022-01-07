ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Washington state’s marijuana tax has raised more than $3B

By Brett Davis
montanarightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Washington state's tax coffers are much higher because of legal marijuana. That’s according to a recent report by the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for legal reforms on cannabis. The report looks at tax revenue generated from state-legal, adult-use cannabis since 2014 when...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

Here's how much marijuana tax money Colorado collected in 2021

DENVER — Colorado set a new record in 2021 for marijuana tax and fee revenue collected in a single year. The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said Colorado collected over $423 million in revenue from marijuana sales in 2021 compared to the previous record of over $387 million in 2020.
COLORADO STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Did you know Illinois has more parks than 43 other states?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Daily Montanan

Montana medical marijuana users brace for shortages as recreational market opens

More than a year after voters approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Montana, anyone older than 21 can now enter a dispensary and buy cannabis. That has medical marijuana user Joylynn Mane Wright worried. Wright lives in Prairie County, the state’s fifth-least-populated county, with nearly 1,100 people. She already drives about 35 minutes to […] The post Montana medical marijuana users brace for shortages as recreational market opens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Fourth county in Washington state bans income taxes

(The Center Square) – Grant County, located southeast of Seattle, this week became the fourth county in Washington state to ban income taxes. It joins Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties and 12 cities to ban the levying of income taxes on businesses and workers. Other municipalities taking the same...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Marijuana Laws#Tax Revenue#Mpp#The Evergreen State
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington state Democrats propose 18-month delay in WA Cares tax

(The Center Square) – Washington state Democrats have proposed a bill to delay for 18 months the collection of a payroll tax that funds WA Cares, providing time to address legal and logistical issues plaguing the new long-term care program. House Bill 1732 would postpone the 0.58% payroll tax...
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Sixth state settles with Medicaid contractor

New Hampshire became the sixth state to announce a settlement with a Medicaid managed-care company that Ohio first accused of ripping off taxpayers.  In a statement last week, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said that St. Louis-based Centene had agreed to pay the state $21.1 million to settle state claims that Centene overbilled […] The post Sixth state settles with Medicaid contractor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Psilocybin Services Would Be Legalized In Washington State Under New Bill

A pair of Washington State lawmakers this week introduced legislation that would legalize what the bill calls “supported psilocybin experiences” by adults 21 and older. If enacted, the Psilocybin Wellness and Opportunity Act would allow individuals to consume products containing psilocybin and psilocin, the two main active ingredients in psychedelic mushrooms, under the support of a trained and state-licensed psilocybin service administrator.
SEATTLE, WA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Legalizing marijuana violates federal law – but more states are doing it anyway

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. New Hampshire would join them if lawmakers’ latest attempts to legalize marijuana succeed in the upcoming legislative session. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because […] The post Legalizing marijuana violates federal law – but more states are doing it anyway appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Illinois Benefits More From Cannabis Than Alcohol, Marijuana Tax Outpaces Liquor By Almost $100M In 2021

Over the past year, Illinois took in more tax dollars from cannabis receipts than alcohol, Marijuana Moment reports. In 2021, recreational cannabis taxes in the Prairie State exceeded liquor taxes by nearly $100 million, according to an update released by the Illinois Department of Revenue that confirmed marijuana taxes outpaced alcohol for the first time in February and kept that pace for the whole year.
ILLINOIS STATE
eastlansinginfo.news

What’s the State of Marijuana Retail In East Lansing?

UPDATED: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. This article was updated to provide further information about a book scholarship program after an ELi reader brought it to our attention. It’s been more than a year since marijuana became legal for recreational use in Michigan, and three dispensaries in East...
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Montanan

Group starts collecting signatures for property tax cap initiative

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has approved a constitutional initiative that, if passed, would cap residential property taxes, roll back valuations, and also reduce tax breaks for “speculators, investors and house ‘flippers.’” Former state lawmaker and current U.S. House of Representatives candidate Al Olszewski is the treasurer for the Montana Property Tax Cap Initiative. […] The post Group starts collecting signatures for property tax cap initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy