Sacramento, CA

Suspect In Deadly South Land Park Shooting Arrested In Reno, Victim Identified

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in Reno in connection to the South Land Park shooting that left a man dead last weekend.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened on Jan. 2 just after 7:30 p.m. along the 5900 block of South Land Park Drive. Officers got to the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once.

That man was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The coroner identified him as Terence Lindsey of Sacramento.

On Thursday, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Danthony Chaney. He was soon arrested in Reno, NV.

Detectives say they believe there are no other outstanding suspects.

CBS Sacramento

Another Dark Night In Stockton; Carjacking, Shooting, Stabbing, And Robbery

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Similar to Friday night, Saturday night continued with violence and crime throughout Stockton. The first incident was a carjacking that occurred on Fremont Street and Wilson Way near the Park District. It involved a male victim, 34-years-old, who stopped to assist a stranded motorist. The suspect waved a firearm threatening the victim and then stole his vehicle and fled the scene. The second incident was a shooting on South El Dorado Street in the Seaport District. The incident began when the victim got into an argument with six suspects. The suspects shot at the victim and fled the scene....
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Four Illegal Firearms Found At South Sacramento Residence

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday, the Sacramento Police Department followed up on a report of gunshots in South Sacramento. After getting a search warrant at a residence believed to be responsible, they searched the home and found four illegally possessed firearms. The suspect was arrested for possession of the illegally owned firearms.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Saturday morning, an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento was found dead in his cell. After being found by guards, life-saving measures were taken, however, they were unable to revive the man. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Man, 36, Dies In Crash On Highway 120

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 36-year-old Modesto man has died after a crash over the weekend east of Sonora along Highway 120 late Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol says the man was heading westbound on Highway 120 in a sedan at a high rate of speed when he drove up behind an SUV. The sedan then crossed the double yellow lines and tried to pass the SUV. However, the sedan driver was then struck by a pickup truck heading the other way. Officers say the sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver suffered serious injuries in the crash as well. The name of the driver killed has not been released. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rough Night In Stockton; Robbery, Shootings, Stabbing, Arrests

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough Friday night in Stockton with a robbery, several shootings, an attempted stabbing, and several arrests. The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday in which a 33-year-old was robbed at gunpoint on East March Lane in the Lakeview District. The second incident occurred at a routine traffic stop on Commerce and Willow Street in the Civic District when a driver fled after being found in possession of a gun. The man, Jlvon Calbert, was arrested for weapon charges. The third incident was trespassing in which the suspect, Robert Rambonga, 68, resisted arrest. The officers arrived,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Injured, One Dead In Traffic Collision In Newman

NEWMAN (CBS13) — Sunday morning deputies responded to a traffic collision in Newman in which several were injured and one dead, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. When arriving at the collision at River Road and Villa Manucha Road, deputies found one law enforcement personnel injured with non-life-threatening injuries as well as a passenger of the vehicle involved who had similar injuries—major but non-life-threatening. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic incident.
NEWMAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Burglary and Elder Abuse In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two elders, one 76-year-old woman and one 76-year-old man, were inside of their homes when a suspect broke into their respective apartments. The suspect vandalized several items in each apartment before officers arrived and arrested the suspect. The suspect was Cory Todd, age 33, and was arrested for burglary, vandalism, elder abuse, and battery. This occurred on North Stanislaus Street in the Civic District of Stockton. Both elders were not injured.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspected In Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash In North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a traffic collision occurred on westbound I-80 east of Reed Avenue, said the Sacramento CHP. According to officials, the accident involved multiple vehicles. “After an initial investigation, on-scene investigators determined 33-year-old William Letson, from Sacramento had been driving the Acura RDX on I-80 westbound, east of Reed Avenue when he allowed the vehicle to collide with the rear of a Toyota Prius (driven by a 42-year-old male from Elk Grove). The Toyota Prius was pushed forward and toward the right shoulder, and the front of the Prius collided with the CHP Tahoe. The Acura RDX came to rest within the I-80 westbound lanes of traffic where it was subsequently struck by a 20-year-old female driving an Acura TL,” said the California Highway Patrol. Letson has been placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Police Officer Crashes Into Pole

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A police officer in Rancho Cordova was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened along Folsom Blvd. near Bradshaw Rd. The police SUV left the roadway and crashed into a sign pole, damaging the front of the vehicle and causing the airbags to go off. Several emergency vehicles are at the scene. It’s unknown if the officer was injured. The events that led up to the crash have not been made known.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of Murder, Attempted Murder In May 2021 Shooting, Crash In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury this week found a man guilty of second-degree murder for the May 2021 killing of 23-year-old Brenda Jimenez in West Sacramento and the attempted murder of 26-year-old Kenneth Robinson Jr., prosecutors announced Thursday. Jose Tellez Flores, 20, faces up to 24 years behind bars for both crimes and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1. West Sacramento police say responded to report of shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Cummins Way during the early morning hours of May 6. Officers discovered two separate scenes of car crashes, including one where a vehicle...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Injured, One Dead In Head-On Collision On Highway 108

SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday evening crews responded to a head-on collision on Highway 108 and La Grange Road between Jamestown and Oakdale, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found two cars involved, each with significant damage. Crews shut down both lanes of Highway 108 and began to extricate two people from their damaged vehicles using the Jaws of Life. After extrication, one was transferred to a valley trauma center and one did not survive.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oroville Man Charged With Murder Of His Mother

OROVILLE (CBS13) — An Oroville man was charged Friday afternoon with the murder of his mother by the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. The man, Andrew Nathan Iles, 33, is accused of killing his mother, Susan Hill, 58. It is further alleged that Iles used a firearm in the murder. “Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the case came to light shortly afternoon last Wednesday, January 5, when Iles called 911, telling dispatchers he had shot his mother. Ramsey said Iles shot his mother twice at close range, using a shotgun. Butte County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene shortly after receiving the 911 call and attempted to perform life-saving measures on Ms. Hill, but were unsuccessful. Ms. Hill died at the scene,” said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. According to family members, Iles had been struggling with mental health issues. Iles faces life in prison.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Officer Hurt In Crash On I-80 In Natomas Involving DUI Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect is under arrest after a crash involving at least four vehicles – including a California Highway Patrol officer – along Interstate 80 in Sacramento early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. The CHP officer has been taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. No other details about the crash have been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detroit Homicide Suspect Arrested In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide suspect wanted in Detroit, Michigan was arrested Thursday in Stockton, officials say. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers performed a traffic stop when they found the suspect. Officers raised their guns and the suspect surrendered peacefully and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail. This occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near West March Lane.  
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Students Shot Near Florin High School In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two students were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon. The teens, who are both students at the high school, were both shot in the leg. One of them is 17 and the age of the other is unknown at this time. Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. No arrests have been made, authorities said. Shawna Mangal and her daughter Sasha were inside their home near Summer Sky Drive when they heard banging at the door. “It sounded like something was wrong...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Traffic Heavy Through Vacaville After Deadly Crash On WB I-80

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash has traffic backed up along westbound Interstate 80 early Monday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Alamo Drive in the Vacaville area. Heavy traffic Westbound I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/vIsamysR5o — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) January 10, 2022   California Highway Patrol says a minivan crashed into a big rig while changing lanes, causing the van to go off the road and overturn several times. The driver of the van was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A passenger in the van was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Skeletal Remains Found Near Yuba County Campground Identified As Missing Grass Valley Man

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives have confirmed the identity of skeletal remains that were found at the New Bullards Bar Reservoir back in December 2021. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 21, a hiker found the remains near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground and alerted authorities. First responders soon confirmed that the remains were human. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that the remains had been identified as that of 44-year-old Grass Valley resident Tyler Love. Love had been reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office back in November 2021. Exactly how Love died is still unclear, the sheriff’s office says. Autopsy results are still pending.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Shot Dead In Parking Garage In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in a midtown parking garage near Sutter Medical Center, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday evening. The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. at a Fort Sutter Medical Building parking garage in the area of K and 28th streets, across from the hospital. #HappeningNow Sac PD investigating a fatal shooting at 28th and K. A woman was shot and killed in the parking garage of a Fort Sutter medical building. This is across the street from the Sutter Medical Center. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/oSyojje797 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 6, 2022 Sacramento police said...
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: First Responders Deploy Snowcat To Rescue Alta Resident

ALTA (CBS13) — First responders rolled out a snowcat to respond to an Alta resident having a medical emergency last week. The incident happened Friday. A person who lived about two miles off an unplowed road reported they were not able to get out and drive to the hospital. This prompted crews with Cal Fire NEU and Placer County deputies to deploy the snowcat. Deputies trucked through 2-3 feet of snow and soon got to the patient. They then escorted her to a plowed roadway where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the hospital. No other details about the person’s condition have been released.
ALTA, CA
