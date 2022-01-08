Suspect In Deadly South Land Park Shooting Arrested In Reno, Victim Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in Reno in connection to the South Land Park shooting that left a man dead last weekend.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened on Jan. 2 just after 7:30 p.m. along the 5900 block of South Land Park Drive. Officers got to the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once.

That man was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The coroner identified him as Terence Lindsey of Sacramento.

On Thursday, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Danthony Chaney. He was soon arrested in Reno, NV.

Detectives say they believe there are no other outstanding suspects.