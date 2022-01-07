ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont to deliver 500K free COVID tests via online system

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is going to deliver 500,000 free rapid tests for COVID-19 using a system developed by the National Institutes of Health, the governor’s office says.

The program, details of which will become available next week, will serve as a pilot to help state officials assess a broader delivery system in which residents order tests online and have them delivered to their homes.

Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday it’s hoped that in the near future, rapid tests for COVID-19 will be readily available at local pharmacies for lower prices.

“But we need to bridge the gap between where we are today and where things will be in the months ahead,” Scott said in a statement.

This is similar to a system President Joe Biden has said the federal government will use to make rapid tests more readily available beginning later this month, but the Vermont program is in addition to the federal program.

Scott said the primary objective is to get tests into the field as efficiently as possible.

“As with every new program, there are going to be unanticipated challenges, the number of kits each household can order will be limited, it could take up to a week for them to be delivered, and we expect that they will go very, very quickly,” Scott said.

Additional details of the program will be announced next week.

The rapid test delivery program comes as the state is coping with a spike in cases of COVID-19.

Interim Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said rapid, self-administered tests are another way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s easy to perform these tests in the privacy of one’s home and have results within 10-15 minutes,” she said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOPs advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the measure came up for a public hearing Tuesday. Republican lawmakers and bill supporters spent most of the hearing testifying about how they consider natural immunity resulting from an infection to be at least as effective as being vaccinated.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
The Associated Press

New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline. The New Mexico Public Education Department acknowledged Tuesday that it missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Hawaii changes virus isolation, quarantine times in schools

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii public schools are changing their COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules to allow for shorter periods of time out of class. In alignment with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state health and education officials announced Tuesday that students, teachers and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with an infected person will now be required to isolate or quarantine for five days, not 10.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage

PHOENIX (AP) — Kiowa tribal member Tristan Ahtone remembers just getting started in journalism over a decade ago and pitching ideas on Indigenous topics. His bosses would say things like: “We ran a Native story earlier this year. Do we need another one?”. Thankfully, he said, times have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Chicago mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said she has “cold-like symptoms” but otherwise feels fine. She credited being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. “I will continue to work from home while following the CDC...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Interim Human Services
The Associated Press

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices. The initial determination...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay financial penalty

MONTREAL (AP) — The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec announced Tuesday that adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be charged a financial penalty. Premier Francois Legault said not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health care system and not all Quebecers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

University of Missouri board rejects mask mandate request

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri’s governing board on Tuesday rejected a request from the university system’s president to temporarily require masks on the Columbia campus in response to increasing cases of COVID-19. System President Mun Choi first asked the Board of Curators to enact a mask requirement in classrooms, laboratories, offices and public buildings when attendance was required and social distancing wasn’t possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy