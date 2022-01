Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward.

