Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chloe’

(CNN) — For the first time in a week, Chicago students are expected back in classrooms Wednesday after the city and teachers struck a deal over Covid-19 safety measures. Negotiators for the Chicago Teachers Union and the city reached a tentative agreement late Monday, ending a deadlock that has become perhaps the nation's most contentious as the Omicron variant surge has raised questions about in-person versus virtual school.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO