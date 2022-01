OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Monday's close, March corn is down 7 3/4 cents and March soybeans are down 24 1/4 cents with March meal down $6.20. March KC wheat is down 3/4 cent, but March Chicago wheat is up 4 3/4 cents, finding rare support Monday after two weeks of persistent selling. As this week's forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina remains mostly dry, Monday's losses in corn and soybeans are likely more about profit-taking in a nervous market, ahead of crop estimates from Conab and USDA the next two days. March Dow Jones futures are trading down 390 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.24. February crude oil is down $0.64 and February gold is up $1.50.

