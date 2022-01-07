ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Movie Will Be Set in the Same Universe as the New TV Series

By Joey Paur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a couple of Battlestar Galactica projects in development right now. One is a new series being developed for NBC’s Peacock streaming service by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The other is a film project that’s being developed by screenwriter Simon Kinberg. We now have an...

Sam Esmail
Simon Kinberg
