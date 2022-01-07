The New BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Movie Will Be Set in the Same Universe as the New TV Series

It's been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year's biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it's being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO