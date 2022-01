The Eagles’ return to the postseason starts in Tampa with a rematch against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. (listen on 97.3 ESPN). The two teams faced off back in Week 6, a 28-22 win for Tampa on a Thursday night in Philadelphia, where Tom Brady completed 34-of-42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brady opened the game going 11-of-12 for 121 yards and two scores as the Bucs dashed out to a 28-7 lead.

