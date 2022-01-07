ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who will play Audrey Hepburn in new biopic of the iconic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star

By Johnny Lopez
 4 days ago

Apple Studios has found its Holly Golightly.

A biopic of Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn is in the works and the identity of the actress who will play the coveted role has been revealed.

According to Variety, Rooney Mara will transform into the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” star in the film by “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

The 36-year-old actress, who was previously nominated for Academy Awards for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Carol,” will also be producing the project.

Rooney Mara, (left), Audrey Hepburn, (right) Photo credit Getty Images

It has yet to be revealed if the film will document Hepburn’s entire life or just a specific portion.

Born in Belgium in 1929, Hepburn became Hollywood royalty, and a style icon, after starring in a slew of classic films such as “Sabrina,” “Funny Face,” “My Fair Lady,” “Roman Holiday,” “Wait into the Dark,” and her most famous role as Holly Golightly in the 1961 hit “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Over the course of her career, Hepburn garnered EGOT status having won Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony awards.

The actress was also known for her charitable efforts and worked with UNICEF to bring aid to children around the world.

Hepburn passed away in 1993 from cancer at the age of 63.

In addition to her Oscar-nominated roles, Mara has appeared in “Her,” “Lion,” and “A Ghost Story.” She currently stars in “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.

Jennifer Love Hewitt previously starred as Hepburn in the 2000 TV movie “ The Audrey Hepburn Story.

Apple Studios has not announced an official title or release date for the new biopic.

