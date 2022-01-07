ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany: 2G plus rule in gastronomy

Cover picture for the articleBeer will soon be available only to those who follow the 2G Plus rule in Germany. On Friday, President Olaf Scholes (SPD) and the federal states decided that those vaccinated and rescued should show a daily negative corona test or booster vaccine to gain access. In addition, the isolation...

Germany tightens dining rules due to Omicron, loosens quarantine

BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and regional leaders tightened the rules for restaurant and bar visits but shortened COVID-19 quarantine periods on Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Scholz added that all 16 state leaders supported the implementation of a general vaccination mandate and that the Bundestag lower...
Corona vaccine compulsory in Germany and Austria: introduction is questionable

President Olaf Scholes believed that vaccinations would be mandatory in early March – but the schedule seems too tight. His Austrian colleague Carl Nehammer wants to maintain the need for the vaccine. 11/12. Despite all the problems related to the planned vaccine requirement: Austria and Germany are already in...
Germany Rules Out F-Gas Equipment in Public Procurement

The German government has disqualified a number of HVAC&R systems using f-gases from being purchased by federal agencies, thereby favoring natural refrigerant alternatives. The action was taken in September by the German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the newly adopted General Administrative Regulation on the Procurement of Climate-Friendly Services (AVV Klima). The regulation went into effect January 1.
Virus Outbreak Germany

As omicron spreads, Europe scrambles to shore up health care. Nations across Europe are scrambling to prop up health systems strained by staff shortages blamed on the new, highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. Troops have been deployed to London hospitals. Health care workers infected with COVID-19 are treating patients in France. The Netherlands is under a lockdown, and tented field hospitals have gone up in Sicily. The medical director of Britain’s National Health Service said Friday that the wave of infections crashing over the continent as omicron spreads "means more patients to treat and fewer staff to treat them.” The head of a hospital doctors' association in Naples, Italy, says, “The situation is critical, much worse than what it appears.”
Snow Day In Germany!

We’ve been waiting two weeks for snow and it finally arrived! (just in time for us to fly home…). However, we did enjoy one day of sledding down fresh, crisp snow in beautiful Germany. Snow Day In The Black Forest Of Germany. I’ve been in Germany’s Black Forest...
Doctor issues warning to anyone taking a lateral flow test

People taking lateral flow tests to see whether they have Covid-19 have been warned to watch out for common mistakes. Three major mistakes people make when spotting the test have been pointed out by Dr Nathan, an A&E doctor in London at @expedition_doctor. He said simple mistakes that could accidentally...
How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
