Wine Review: Crash course on cabernet sauvignon

By Bennet Bodenstein
Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Josh Cellars has released a college-like course on wine based on the cabernet sauvignon. It’s something that has been needed for centuries but no one had ever had the nerve, guts or chutzpah to present it. Cabernet sauvignon is probably the most discussed, criticized and argued over variety....

winefolly.com

A Year of Wine in Review (2021)

Let’s walk through the highs and lows of 2021, a year in wine in review. You don’t want to miss these, it’s been one of the most unbelievable years in wine. This year we righted some wrongs including this mis-credited quote:. “I could not live without Champagne....
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Trentodoc Wines of Ferrari, 2021 Releases

It is an exciting time for fans of Italian sparkling wine with great new varieties finding their way to American shores. Today we are trying Trentodoc. This sparkling wine comes from the mountainous Trento region of northern Italy and is made in the traditional method, like Champagne, with secondary fermentation taking place in the bottle. Also like Champagne, Trentodoc is typically made with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes, but sometimes includes Pinot Meunier and Pinot Blanc. All three of the wines we are trying today are 100% Chardonnay and are Brut in style, so they should be fairly dry. Ferrari has recently earned organic certification, and the grapes they use are grown without pesticides or herbicides. Let’s give them a try.
DRINKS
winespectator.com

8 Dazzling Marlborough Sauvignon Blancs for $20 or Less

And just like that, one of this year's most expressive examples of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is the outstanding new vintage from actor-vintner Sarah Jessica Parker and Marlborough winery Invivo. This week's selection of New Zealand value whites shows that even with recent challenges, Marlbrough wineries are still offering impressive and affordable Sauvignon Blancs.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
California State
localsyr.com

Consumer Reports: Boxed wine reviews

(WSYR-TV) — Boxed wine often gets a bad rap, but does a glass bottle make a difference in taste? Consumer Reports editors had a tough job recently, leaving their labs to pour, swirl, and sip 11 different boxed wines. Here are some tasty – and budget friendly – picks for all of your festivities this season!
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Aridus 2020 Sauvignon Blanc and 2019 Malbec

They make wine in every state in the U.S. — and a lot of the stuff that comes from unexpected places is pretty good. Case in point: At least one of these wines from Aridus, which got its start in 2012 in Arizona (though some grapes come from New Mexico next door). Let’s check out two new releases from this high desert operation.
DRINKS
Reverse Wine Snob

Tabor Hill Cabernet Franc - Darn Tasty

Another excellent Cabernet Franc from Michigan, the Tabor Hill Cabernet Franc. 100% Cabernet Franc from the Lake Michigan Shore in Michigan State. The wine spends 20 months in oak and has no residual sugar. Sample submitted for review. The wine has an SRP of $28 but is available for as...
MICHIGAN STATE
Time Out Global

Get 40% off three courses and a glass of wine at The Gate

Discover delicious meat-free dining at one of London’s best vegetarian restaurants. It doesn’t matter if you’re dabbling in the plant-based diet or you’ve been doing it for years, you deserve a trip to The Gate. Renowned for its upscale vegetarian dining, this restaurant in Hammersmith, Islington and Marylebone will have you swooning over its dishes. And now, we’re helping you to enjoy the experience even more with three courses and a glass of wine for just £25. Even carnivores will be impressed by the array of food on offer. Expect mouthwatering favourites including truffle and mushroom arancini, miso-glazed aubergine ,beetroot burger on rosemary focaccia, and homemade desserts such as tiramisu and chocolate brownie with ice cream. Feeling hungry? Get yourself to The Gate.
RESTAURANTS
#California Wine#Cabernet Sauvignon#Crash Course#Vineyards#Food Drink#Beverages
isthmus.com

Is it wine?

For many, a new year means a renewed focus on health — dieting, hitting the gym a little more, and examining relationships with alcohol. Whether participating in Dry January or simply doing a post-holiday reset, people are making the resolution to look for alcohol-free or low alcohol alternatives to their favorite alcoholic drink. Wineries have taken note, and there are increasingly more “wines” for the wine drinker who wants to maintain sobriety while having a drink that feels more grown-up than a kiddie cocktail. But are these products really wine? And more importantly, are they good?
MADISON, WI
Reverse Wine Snob

INSIDER DEAL! Raised by Wolves Bonniemile Cabernet Sauvignon

Save 37.5% on this 92-94 point South African Cab, the Raised by Wolves Bonniemile Cabernet Sauvignon from Yardstick. We've got a special one today folks! So special that just 4,000 individually numbered bottles were produced and we've got a bunch of them just for you!. Today's wine is made by...
FOOD & DRINKS
hooplanow.com

NYE Five Course Beer or Wine Pairing Dinner

We are looking forward to another very special New Year's Eve Five Course Beer or Wine Pairing Dinner. Book your seats in advance online through Resy; tickets are limited: https://tinyurl.com/21NYE800. The ticket includes 5 courses curated by Head Chef Oliver Hassman, a selected beer or wine pairing with each course,...
FOOD & DRINKS
luxurylaunches.com

Review: Sylvia Bar at the W Goa offers a bespoke 5-course Gibson fair and an assortment of proprietary infusions

For a long time, Goa has been attributed with glorious sunsets, parties, and flowing liquor. It’s not only because of the low prices of alcohol in the state, but also its liberal availability in every nook and corner. I’ve often found it harder to chance upon a pharmacy than a bar, especially in the party havens of North Goa. But this excessive, unpardonable debauchery isn’t for the true alcohol cognoscenti – something my evolving urban palette aspires to be.
RESTAURANTS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Ancient Peaks, 2022 Releases

We’re back with Paso Robles’ Ancient Peaks, with a pair of newly released reds, each intended for wintertime sipping. Let’s dig in. 2019 Ancient Peaks Merlot Paso Robles Santa Margarita Ranch – Very dry, the fruit on this wine feels like a shadow of what it should be. Notes of green herbs and fresh grass are pleasant, but they need something red and juicy to back them up. The hints of dried cherries and tangerine peel don’t quite get the job done. B- / $20 [BUY IT NOW FROM DRIZLY]
PASO ROBLES, CA
winemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Appoints New Reviewers to Tasting Panel

Wine Enthusiast appoints two new members to its tasting panel, while bidding a fond farewell to two long-time contributors. Michael Schachner, who has been with the magazine for over two decades, is retiring from his post at Wine Enthusiast. Starting with the company in 1997 as managing editor, Schachner laid the groundwork for much of the tone and structure of the magazine that remains today, including the start of the in-house tasting program in 1999. Over his tenure, he has reviewed more than 35,000 wines, with a heavy focus on Argentina, Chile and Spain. His in-depth reporting on these countries followed the rise of South American wine and its growing importance in the U.S. market, as well as detailed dives into classic and under-the-radar areas in Spain. Schachner has become an authority in these major wine-growing areas, lending his insights on the personalities and trends that drive them and providing context to our readers over the past two decades.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: 2019 Scheid Family Wines VDR

This is our second vintage of VDR — Very Dark Red — to review, the first being 2018’s release of this Monterey County blend, predominantly petite sirah and petit verdot — designed to give this an intensity of color that merits its name. To that end,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Chicago Tribune

In the land of deep-dish, Paper Thin Pizza aims to be the thinnest crust in Chicago

Thanks to a trifecta of deep dish, stuffed and pan pizza, no city in the world is as synonymous with thick-crusted pizza as Chicago. But what if you’re not looking for pizza that’s thick as a brick, but one that’s as thin as possible? As a growing chorus of locals have pointed out, Chicago has a robust thin-crust pizza scene, from legends like Pat’s Pizza (2679 N. Lincoln Ave.) and Vito & ...
CHICAGO, IL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Baking banana pudding required a crash course

My mama Virginia Hedgepeth raised me with banana pudding. She let me cut the bananas and put the van... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RECIPES

