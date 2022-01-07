Wine Review: Crash course on cabernet sauvignon

Wine Enthusiast appoints two new members to its tasting panel, while bidding a fond farewell to two long-time contributors. Michael Schachner, who has been with the magazine for over two decades, is retiring from his post at Wine Enthusiast. Starting with the company in 1997 as managing editor, Schachner laid the groundwork for much of the tone and structure of the magazine that remains today, including the start of the in-house tasting program in 1999. Over his tenure, he has reviewed more than 35,000 wines, with a heavy focus on Argentina, Chile and Spain. His in-depth reporting on these countries followed the rise of South American wine and its growing importance in the U.S. market, as well as detailed dives into classic and under-the-radar areas in Spain. Schachner has become an authority in these major wine-growing areas, lending his insights on the personalities and trends that drive them and providing context to our readers over the past two decades.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO