Tourism industry takes hit as omicron variant looms large in NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway audiences will have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination through April, officials announced Monday. The Broadway League said it will extend its mask and vaccine mandates through April 30. Children ages 5 to 11 will also have to show proof of full vaccination starting Jan. 29. “We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. “We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!” CLICK HERE for more information about Broadway’s COVID policies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO