ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tourism industry takes hit as omicron variant looms large in NYC

By Anna Lucente Sterling
NY1
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Davis’ thriftstore tour business had a booming November — one of her best months since she resumed tours after pausing business for more than a year because of COVID-19. She hoped that the upward trend would continue through the holidays. “And then December hit — crickets,...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wbgo.org

Omicron Slows Rebound For Hotel Industry In NYC

Hotel Week kicks off in New York City today in an effort to help the industry which is struggling once again due to the recent coronavirus surge. More guests were booking hotel rooms in the fall, signaling a recovery but when omicron hit about a month ago, the occupancy rate started falling and continues to fall. President of the Hotel Association Vijay Dandapani says tourists have been cancelling rooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Milwaukee Business Journal

5 things to watch in the Milwaukee tourism industry in 2022

Here are five things we are watching in Milwaukee tourism in 2022. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

Royal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen

(Reuters) -Royal Caribbean Group said on Thursday it was grappling with a drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. U.S. cruise ships have been gradually returning to the seas since late June, but an increase...
INDUSTRY
NY1

New York reopens rental assistance aid program

New York state officials on Tuesday evening once again began accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but at the same time called for additional federal aid to continue to meet the outstanding need. Applications are once again being taken, meanwhile, as the state's ban on evictions for tenants...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hotel Industry#Str#Covid#Nyc Bargain#Thriftstore Tour
Dirt

After Buying Barron Hilton’s $61.5 Million Estate, Ex-Google CEO Buys the 1970s House Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Last May, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt plunked down $61.5 million to buy a historic Los Angeles estate owned by the late hotelier Barron Hilton. Now the billionaire tech mogul has added to his seam-bursting real estate portfolio of trophy properties yet again, acquiring the traditional 1970s house right next door to create a nearly 3-acre compound. Records show that Schmidt won his property in a bidding war, paying $300,000 over the nearly $4.9 million asking price. Sited on almost a quarter-acre parcel that’s technically located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Direct Relief ranked 5th largest charity in the country by Forbes

Direct Relief was the fifth largest charity in the United States in 2021, according to Forbes Magazine’s newly released annual list of the 100 largest U.S. charities ranked by private donations. The humanitarian medical aid group received $1.9 billion in private donations in its 2021 fiscal year. The post Direct Relief ranked 5th largest charity in the country by Forbes appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WWD

Apparel Prices Regain Ground as Inflation Spikes Online

Click here to read the full article. Apparel prices are riding the inflationary wave higher — and making up for last year’s declines — but it’s online where brands are making the biggest moves.  The pandemic brought a mix of supply chain backups, higher costs and a stay-closer-to-home consumer who was ready to spend, pushing inflation to a nearly 40-year high at the close of 2021.More from WWD'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion MomentsRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' Last month, the U.S. Consumer Price Index for all goods and services jumped 7 percent compared...
APPAREL
CBS Philly

Showboat Hotel Breaks Ground On New 103,000-Square Foot Indoor Waterpark

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A new attraction is coming to the boardwalk in Atlantic City. CBS3 was there for the big groundbreaking Wednesday of the Island Waterpark at the Showboat Hotel. The hotel’s owner, along with Mayor Marty Small, Jr., broke ground during the event. Crews have already started construction on the 103,000 square foot indoor waterpark. It will feature waterslides, pools, and even a lazy river. The builders say it will be the largest indoor waterpark in the world.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. and N.Y. announce joint offshore wind program

Nearly one half million acres off the shores of New Jersey and New York will be auctioned next month in an effort to generate more clean energy. The wind energy auction for six lease areas in the offshore area known as the New York Bight will take place on Feb. 23, and will be one […] The post N.J. and N.Y. announce joint offshore wind program appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS New York

Lionsgate Studios Yonkers Officially Opens

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hollywood has come to Yonkers. Tuesday marked the official opening of Lionsgate Studios Yonkers. Owned and operated by Great Point Studios, the campus was created to help meet a demand for large studio space in the New York City area. Three large stages and 500,000 square feet of office and support space are now open. A planned expansion of the studio campus is already underway, set to be completed in December 2023.
YONKERS, NY
NY1

Advocates push for New York’s next 5-year housing capital plan

A coalition of 17 groups including the New York Housing Conference is urging the Hochul administration to develop a new five-year housing capital plan for the state. The coalition wants the administration to invest $6 billion over five years in new affordable and supportive housing units as well as in anti-homelessness programs.
HOMELESS
CBS New York

Broadway To Require Masks And Proof Of Vaccination Through April

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway audiences will have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination through April, officials announced Monday. The Broadway League said it will extend its mask and vaccine mandates through April 30. Children ages 5 to 11 will also have to show proof of full vaccination starting Jan. 29. “We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. “We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!” CLICK HERE for more information about Broadway’s COVID policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy