The Conners is back from the short winter hiatus and now the show is set to bring in some great guest star talent. Joe Walsh appears as Aldo’s dad. That’s right, the legendary musician is heading to your screens. On January 19, Walsh’s character is going to be in the thick of things. Dan’s granddaughter is with boyfriend Aldo. Aldo is tattooed, wears leather, and looks the part of a rocker.

