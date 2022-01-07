ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Watch Morgan Wallen Go Off-Roading Through Woods on Tennessee ‘Snow Day’

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OU5a_0dff3Jmn00

The holiday season may be over, Outsiders, but winter is still very much in full force in a large portion of the country. One part of the country, Tennessee, in fact, got a nice little bit of snow this week splattered all across the state. In certain parts, like Nashville, folks there were greeted with several inches of snow. It may have been a few days off from providing the state with back-to-back white Christmas deals, but it was still a fun development to kick off the new year nonetheless. One of the folks who part took in the snow day fun this week was country music star, Morgan Wallen.

Yes, Morgan Wallen had some fun this week as he went off-roading through the woods in Tennessee on his own snow day. He posted a few photos out in the elements on his personal Instagram page, but he also included a video of him driving through the snowy woods at night.

In the post, Wallen wrote for the caption, “Ain’t many things make me happier than a good snow day.”

Fans loved the update from the country music star. One fan wrote, “Morgan and I both livin our best lives in this snow today.”

Another fan wrote, “I can just hear the GAHT through the screen on the second pic”

Morgan Wallen And Luke Combs

Wallen is one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in country music. Another big-time star in the industry is Luke Combs. Well, Outsiders, Wallen revealed that Combs did him quite the solid a few years back. Wallen, when talking about his guitars with Behind The Vest, revealed, “I got an old Gibson that’s really nice. One of my buddies, Luke Combs, actually brought it for me at the end of our tour that we did in 2019.”

How cool is that? Wallen continued,“‘Believe’ by Brooks & Dunn, the guitar parts on that song were recorded on this guitar. That I have now.” So, the guitar might have a bit of big-time history, to say the least. He continued, “There’s still a note in the guitar case that kind of lets you know the history behind the guitar. And that it was played in those parts and stuff like that. So, that’s probably one of my favorite ones.”

As the guitar is passed around, it’s important to keep track of things like this to be sure. You don’t want the next star to not know the backstory that comes with this particular guitar. It comes as no surprise that this is one of Wallen’s favorite guitars. Only time will tell who will get the guitar next in country music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Reveals Awesome Gift Luke Combs Gave Him

Country music singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen received a gift of country music history from none other than the legendary Luke Combs. The “Broadway Girls” singer opened up about the unexpected gift in discussion with comedian Druski on Behind the Vest with Druski. Morgan Cole Wallen is an American country...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Morgan Wallen and Ernest Release ‘Flower Shops’

When Ernest debuted ‘Flower Shops’ this Summer in Nashville, the Ryman gave him a standing ovation. Now, after months of teasing a collaboration with Morgan Wallen through live performances, the highly anticipated release is finally here. Watch the official video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkIXj500KdE. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
country1025.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
wkml.com

Morgan Wallen: He Has a No. 1 Hip-Hop Hit With Lil’ Durk

You couldn’t have predicted this a year ago: Morgan Wallen is on top of the R&B/hip hop charts in Billboard this week with his collaboration with Lil’ Durk called “Broadway Girls.” Now Wallen says that he wants to work with Kendrick Lamar. Just after Christmas (12/29),...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Herald

Music sales boosted by Morgan Wallen, Adele — and vinyl

NEW YORK — New data from the music industry confirms what a lot of people long suspected — 2021 was a very good year for Morgan Wallen, Adele and vinyl. MRC Data’s year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard, showed that Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” ended 2021 as both the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year.
MUSIC
NME

Morgan Wallen says he’d be keen to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

After his collaboration with Lil Durk, ‘Broadway Girls’, made it to Number One on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart, Morgan Wallen has expressed an interest in linking up with Kendrick Lamar. The prospect was raised in an interview on the “social audio” platform Clubhouse, where Black comedian Druski asked...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Mic

Lil Durk should know better than to endorse Morgan Wallen

The Morgan Wallen redemption tour has its first hip-hop endorser. During a recent chat, Lil Durk decided it was time for hip-hop to help the world forgive Wallen for drunkenly yelling racial slurs last February, and it’s not clear if Durk knows Wallen is just using him. Durk publicly...
CELEBRITIES
KTSA

Country Singer Morgan Wallen scores top selling album of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – The most popular album of 2021 was an album that the music industry shunned. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen moved 3.2 million units in the past year, according to MRC Data, formerly Nielsen Soundscan. After video surfaced last year of Wallen using...
MUSIC
mainstreet-nashville.com

Morgan Wallen's return to Opry stage causes backlash

A controversial country artist’s return to country music’s biggest stage has sparked impassioned responses on social media. At the Grand Ole Opry House on Saturday, Morgan Wallen joined ERNEST for an unannounced duet of “Flower Shops,” leading to extensive backlash online. In February 2021, Wallen was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Day#Brooks Dunn#Off Roading#Outsiders#Gaht
AOL Corp

Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry appearance sparks swift backlash

Morgan Wallen appeared alongside his Big Loud label-mate, ERNEST, Saturday night as the emerging country vocalist made his scheduled debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The tandem recently collaborated on a new ballad, "Flower Shops," which they sang together during ERNEST's set. The appearance was first reported via the...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Bonds With Daughter’s Boyfriend Over Gains at the Gym

Well Outsiders, it’s the new year and you know what that means. It’s that time of year when everyone hits the gym to work on themselves. After all, there’s nothing better than seeing fitness results, especially when you want that perfect summer body. With that being said, Mark Wahlberg and his daughter’s boyfriend bond over their gains at the gym. Who do you think has more strength?
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: How You Could Receive Two $1,400 Payments in January

Although a fourth stimulus check has not been announced, here is how Americans may be able to qualify for two $1,400 payments this month. According to the Sun, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that the Biden administration is now working on a bill. It is looking to reinstate payments for Child Tax Credit if it is passed. “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February. As an option,” she explained.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy