PG&E crews, along with mutual aid and contract crews are working around the clock and making every effort and using every tool at our disposal to make repairs the snow and trees have caused to turn the power back on to the remaining 1,200 customers in Humboldt and Trinity counties. Most of our customers who are currently impacted by last week’s destructive winter storm are in Willow Creek and Burnt Ranch.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO