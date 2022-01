In Ree Drummond's world, downtime doesn't always exist. As a mother of four, wife, cookbook author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and more, Drummond doesn't have the luxury of plopping herself on the couch and taking a whole day off with no distractions. In a candid interview with US Weekly, the celebrity chef explained that most days she's up by 5 a.m., and sometimes even earlier! Whether it's checking in on her store and restaurant, getting camera-ready, or bringing breakfast to the boys, there's not a dull moment in sight. Yet, she wouldn't have it any other way.

