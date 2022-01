(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County had 5,613 residents test positive for COVID-19 and eight deaths over the weekend, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday. Six men, four in their 60s and two in their 80s and 90s, passed away, along with two women in their 60s and 80s, according to McMahon. There were also two nursing home deaths.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO