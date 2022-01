There's really three key angles when it comes to mask mandates in the Billings, Montana schools. First, opponents to mask mandates have pointed to publicly available data that shows mask mandate schools in Yellowstone County have higher COVID case rates than mask optional schools. Second, School District 2 has signaled their intent to do away with mask mandates in the schools, but then again- they've done that before. And third, a Yellowstone County judge has now ruled that Billings teachers, fearing retaliation from the school district or their union bosses, can now speak out anonymously against the mask mandates in court.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO