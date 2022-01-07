‘What a mess’ – Telford & Wrekin Council leader lays into Shropshire Council over finances

RECEIVED 1/6/22 at 1:11 pm LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment - Invited by Co-Chair, J.Smith-Crooks, Residents can express views up to 3 mins. The Board will not engage in dialogue or comment on matter; Presentation and Discussion: Facilitated by Co-Chair, P. Rector: Introd. and Welcome to New COA Member C. Scharbaai by J. Smith Crooks; Intro of New Dir. of Senior Srvcs. Hayley Bolton by Town Mngr P. Bockleman; Empowering Amherst Seniors by R. Kofler, J. Smith-Crooks, P. Rector; N. Hallock Updates on Nutrition Committee, Highland Valley Elder Srvcs.; Approval of Mins. from 12/16/21; Possible Future Agenda Items: Noho Snr Taxi Srvc., Identify and Address Hearing Loss, Other; Announcement: 1/20/22 Mtg on Age-Friendly, Dementia-Friendly Communitites 1-2:30pm check town website calendar; Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by Chair 48 hrs in Advance of Mtg.
