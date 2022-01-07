‘What a mess’ – Telford & Wrekin Council leader lays into Shropshire Council over finances

Boris Johnson should not only resign as prime minister but be suspended from the Conservative Party if his attendance at a Downing Street party was found to be illegal, a Tory mayor has said.Having a PM who had broken coronavirus laws at a time when others were suffering would be an untenable position, according to Roy Aldcroft, the Mayor of Market Drayton.The intervention will be seen as significant because his town is in North Shropshire, the constituency where the party surrendered a 23,000 majority in a parliamentary by-election last month to lose the seat for the first time in more...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO