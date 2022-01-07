ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What a mess’ – Telford & Wrekin Council leader lays into Shropshire Council over finances

By Keri Trigg
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has described the financial difficulties of neighbouring Shropshire Council as “a mess” as he praised his own administration for keeping the books balanced. Councillor Shaun Davies said the strong position of his Labour-led council was in stark contrast to that...

Shropshire Star

New leader for Shropshire council's Labour group

Shropshire Council's Labour Group has a new leader for the first time in more than 10 years. Councillor Alan Mosley has handed over the reins to Councillor Julia Buckley, who was elected to the council in Bridgnorth's West and Tasley ward last year. Councillor Buckley had previously contested the Shrewsbury...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

'Rebellion brewing' over Government funding for Shropshire Council

A Shropshire Tory MP has warned ministers a rebellion could be brewing over a crisis in local government funding. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, warned the Government it could face dissent if it did not address the financial pressure faced by Shropshire Council. He said the cost of...
POLITICS
BBC

Telford and Wrekin Council agrees 1% council tax rise

Council tax in Telford is set to rise by just 1%, in a move the local authority said would help those facing "unprecedented" financial pressures. Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet group backed the plan at a meeting on Thursday. A public consultation will now follow, before budget plans are finalised...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Housing plan for former Shropshire Council office block refused on appeal

A plan to build 30 houses on a former council office site in Bridgnorth has been thrown out by a planning inspector. Although the inspectorate saw many benefits from the South Staffordshire Housing Association plans, its inspector believed seven of the homes on the Westgate site would cause an "unacceptable risk to road safety."
REAL ESTATE
Shaun Davies
BBC

In-person council meetings perverse, says leader

A council leader has called for a return to remote meetings amid spiralling numbers of Covid-19 cases. Rotherham's Chris Read said it was "perverse" that meetings took place in person despite government guidance urging people to work from home due to the rise in the Omicron variant. Legislation which allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.K.
