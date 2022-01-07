ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

KIA AMERICA APPOINTS STEVEN CENTER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that Steven Center will join the company on January 10 as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will oversee strategy and execution for Kia's sales, service and marketing operations in the United States and will report to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

"Steven Center is a proven innovator with an impressive history of record-breaking achievements. Kia is focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility, and Steven's combination of retail and customer service expertise, forward-thinking leadership and advancement of alternative fuel vehicles will inform and strengthen our total transformation," said Sean Yoon.

Having served in various roles at Honda since 1993, Center brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Kia. Most recently, he oversaw Honda's four automobile regions in the U.S. Additional responsibilities included Honda and Acura market representation, sales and production planning, certified pre-owned sales, dealer communication, product and sales information, as well as export sales and distribution.

"Kia is clearly on the rise, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue building and growing the brand in the U.S.," said Center. "This is a time of tremendous change in the auto industry, and I look forward to working closely with the executive management team and retailers to deliver on Kia's ambitious sustainable mobility plans."

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-appoints-steven-center-to-executive-management-team-301456064.html

SOURCE Kia America

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

MediaMath Appoints Neil Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer

MediaMath, leading independent advertising technology company for sophisticated brands and agencies, announced a series of leadership transitions, which will further position the Company to realize its full potential and maximize opportunity within the rapidly growing advertising technology sector. Neil Nguyen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of MediaMath. Mr. Nguyen...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

AliveCor adds to its executive team

Personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology developer AliveCor announced today that it added four new leaders to its executive team. Mountain View, California-based AliveCor appointed Vincent Balsamo as EVP of worldwide sales, Dr. Archana Dubey as chief clinical officer, Dr. Ben Green as SVP of services and Jessica Weinstein as SVP of marketing.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Light Reading

Diane Christman appointed president and CEO of The Cable Center

DENVER – The Cable Center today announced the appointment of Diane Christman as its new president and CEO. Christman succeeds her longtime colleague, Jana Henthorn, who retired in December 2021. Together, Christman and Henthorn co-architected The Cable Center's Vision 2025 strategic planning initiative that will shape the organization's offerings in support of innovation and intrapreneurship, symposia, and thought leadership.
DENVER, CO
Variety

Merlin Unveils New Board of Directors, With Nine First-Time Members

Merlin, the digital-rights licensing partner for independent music companies, has announced its newly elected board of directors. The board, which is elected from and by Merlin’s members, includes representatives from twelve different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, and will service the organizations tens of thousands of member labels as it strikes deals with partners such as Apple, Facebook, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This year, nearly half of the board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 11 members returning for another term.  Newly elected to the 2022 board are: Pascal...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Footwear News

The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

There’s a leadership change at The North Face. VF Corp. announced today the appointment of Nicole Otto to the global brand president role at The North Face, effective June. Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire and return to the UK. Otto, according to VF Corp., will report to chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle, and will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team. “Nicole is the right leader who brings the right capabilities to The North Face brand at the right time,” Rendle said in a statement. “Her global industry experience and deep understanding of consumer engagement strategies...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Car-Sharing Firm Turo Revs Up Public Offering

Turo, which bills itself as the world's largest car-sharing market, filed for its initial public offering on Monday. The San Francisco-based company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to allocate as much as 5% of the shares to be sold to certain individuals, including hosts and guests who meet certain conditions in a direct share program.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: JCPenney Makes Two Executive Hires, Dunhill Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives to fortify its e-commerce and omnichannel investments. Katie Mullen has been named as the retailer’s new chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company’s transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, serving as chief transformation officer and...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

CoreSite expands executive management team to accelerate growth

CoreSite announced new senior leadership appointments effective immediately. This new executive management structure is designed to position the company for accelerated growth, while continuing to provide the native digital supply chain its valued enterprise, network, cloud and service integrator customers have come to depend on. CoreSite is now led by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Management#United States#America Today#Vehicles#Kia America#Kia North America#Acura#Best Global Brands#Nba
Bakery and Snacks

Quinn shuffles executive team

The Colorado-based snack producer has appointed Mike Kewon as its new chief executive officer, allowing Kristy Lewis’ to step up as chief vision officer to get back into why she started Quinn in the first place: to challenge the status quo in the food industry. Since 2010, Lewis has...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Christine Keener appointed COO for Barrick North America

Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region with effect from February this year, said the company (TSX:ABX) in an announcement today. Keener was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers....
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Hurtigruten Group Appoints Steven Taylor as Chief Commercial Officer

Hurtigruten Group has announced its appointment of Steven Taylor as the new chief commercial officer. In his new position, Taylor will lead the development and execution of Hurtigruten Group’s strategic commercial initiatives and will sit on the company’s executive management team. According to a press release, Taylor is...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Notable Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Lynch as Chief Business Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022-- Notable Labs, Inc. (Notable), a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, announced the appointment of Kevin Lynch, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Lynch has decades of deal-making experience within pharma, and recently led extensive business development operations as Chief Business Officer at Recursion and as Vice President of Business Development at VIR Biotechnology. Dr. Lynch will serve on the executive leadership team and will oversee Notable’s business and corporate development as well as corporate alliance management activities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Gresham Smith Announces New Executive Management Team In Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual revenue, announced that the firm's new and expanded Executive Management Team is now in place, effective January 1, 2022. In addition to Rodney Chester as the firm's...
BUSINESS
petproductnews.com

Optimeal Appoints Regional Sales Manager

Optimeal, a brand of super-premium diets for cats and dogs, has hired Gregory Mandel as regional sales manager for the East U.S. Mandel brings more than 15 years of pet industry experience with him to his new role, where he will be responsible for introducing Optimeal’s products into independent retail stores and creating market share within the eastern U.S. territory, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
The Leaf-Chronicle

Hankook Tire strengthens North America team with executive promotions

Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced executive promotions at its North America headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. Curtis Brison was named president of Hankook Tire North America. He succeeded Sooil Lee, who remains CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology. Additionally, Robert Williams was promoted to senior vice president of Truck, Bus and Radial (TBR) sales. Jong Jin (JJ) Park was promoted to vice president of marketing.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheStreet

AAON Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (AAON) - Get AAON, Inc. Report ("AAON" or the "Company"), announced that its Board of Directors elected Gene Stewart as Executive Vice President of AAON, Inc., effective January 1, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, AAON Coil Products, Inc. ("AAON Coil Products"), has elected Doug Wichman as Executive Vice President of AAON Coil Products, also effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov As Non-Executive Director

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic Al chips and IP, today announced that Pia Turcinov has been appointed as a non-executive director effective 04 January 2022. Pia Turcinov...
BUSINESS
Saipan Tribune

Abbruzzese to join BOH executive team

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Marco A. Abbruzzese will join Bank of Hawaii as vice chair and senior executive director of Wealth Management on Jan. 10, 2022. He will be responsible for overseeing the wealth management areas of Trust Services Group, Investment Services, and The Private Bank at Bank of Hawaii. Abbruzzese will serve on the bank’s Executive Committee.
HONOLULU, HI
aithority.com

Aventiv Technologies Continues To Expand Executive Team, Welcomes Alex Yeo As Chief Product Officer And General Manager

Responsibilities Include Accelerating Aventiv’s Corporate Transformation and Improving Consumer Experience with Expanded Suite of More Affordable Products and Services. Aventiv Technologies announced that Alex Yeo has joined the organization as its inaugural Chief Product Officer and General Manager. In this role, Yeo will help accelerate the company’s multi-year transformation and oversee all Aventiv product offerings across the company’s various business lines, including Technology, Media & Communications; Payment Services, Monitoring Solutions; and Post-Incarceration Services. His focus is on enhancing the customer and consumer experience through new product innovation; existing product improvement; and improved affordability and accessibility. He is also charged with expanding touch points for listening to incarcerated individuals and their families.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives as Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, today announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy