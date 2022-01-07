ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zimmerman Tapped As Media Agency Of Record For Yuengling

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --­ D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced today the hiring of Zimmerman Advertising as their media agency of record with the goal of driving consideration for the iconic brewery and brands. Work will commence immediately and will include strategic planning, business intelligence, media planning/buying, and hyper-local go-to-market deployment.

Yuengling America's Oldest Brewery ®, has been family-owned and operated since 1829. Currently in its 6 th generation of Yuengling family leadership, Yuengling is sold in 23 states. Millions of beer fans have their pick from a selection of Yuengling's renowned beers, including the iconic Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and  FLIGHT  by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer  TM. The diversified portfolio of distinct flavor and unparalleled craftsmanship pleases consumers of all tastes and lifestyles.

Zimmerman was awarded the business based on its strategic focus and experience growing brands through their proprietary tools, including their hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data. The tool serves up advertising that results in higher engagement rates and increased ROI.

"We are constantly looking ways to evolve our business and best serve our loyal fans, while reaching new consumers," said Tyler Simpson, Executive Director, Marketing, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "By partnering with Zimmerman, we look forward to continuing to engage consumers with our portfolio of iconic brands through their proprietary buying tools."

"We're excited to partner with Yuengling as we see a tremendous growth opportunity for the brand. Six generations of the Yuengling family have been brewing beer that consumers love for the past 192 years, and we are going to make sure our media drives even more consideration for the iconic brand," said Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery ®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Zimmerman AdvertisingZimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Nissan, Five Below, AutoNation, and Office Depot. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmerman-tapped-as-media-agency-of-record-for-yuengling-301456414.html

SOURCE Zimmerman

Comments / 0

Related
Advertising Age

KFC hires Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency

KFC has awarded Spark Foundry its U.S. media business, the food chain confirmed. The Publicis Groupe agency won the account following a competitive review that started in September and included WPP’s Wavemaker and Interpublic Group of Cos.' UM. Wieden+Kennedy previously held the account since 2018 and was eliminated early...
BUSINESS
newjerseystage.com

Lee Brice To Headline Yuengling Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration On July 9th

(POTTSVILLE, PA) -- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. will bring back its free festival in the brewery’s hometown of Pottsville, PA this summer. The annual celebration highlights the brewer’s Stars & Stripes program that honors our nation’s heroes and our military veterans, while bringing its loyal fans together for an amazing day of beer, food, fun and a free live concert performance. Lee Brice, an American country music star and songwriter, will headline the 2022 summer celebration concert the evening of July 9, 2022.
POTTSVILLE, PA
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Simpson
Person
Jordan Zimmerman
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local restaurants make a ‘completely unheard of’ move

Surcharge added to customer bills helps cover employee health care. A croissant from Little Tart Bakeshop costs 16 cents more than it did six months ago. Breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen is a tad more expensive, too. Ditto a drink at Ticonderoga Club. The cost increase is not a direct result of pandemic-induced inflation, nor is it to fund a wage increase. It’s to cover employee health care.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Walmart to temporarily close 3rd store for cleaning as COVID cases rise

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Walmart announced Sunday that a third metro Atlanta store will close temporarily for cleaning and to give staff time to restock empty shelves. The location in Griffin at 1569 N. Expressway will close at 2 p.m. Sunday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," a company spokesperson said.
GRIFFIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Agency#Media Planning#Media Buying#Zimmerman Advertising#Yuengling America#Oldest Brewery#Golden Pilsner
TheStreet

Crypto Fall Brings Chaos to the Popular Pudgy Penguins NFT Land

A flock of digital penguin avatars or "pengus" part of the popular non-fungible token community Pudgy Penguins want to reportedly buyout its founders amid a crypto flash crash. Pudgy Penguins is an NFT subcategory of cryptocurrencies that represents ownership in a unique asset, collection of 8,888 Penguins on the ethereum...
PETS
TheStreet

Tesla Loses Top-Ranking Black Executive

The electric vehicle corporate shuffle hit Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Tuesday as the company's Valerie Capers Workman, head of human resources and one of its highest ranking black employees, left the company. The timing of Workman's departure comes at a time when Tesla has faced multiple high-profile...
FREMONT, CA
BGR.com

Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand. And if you have any, you need to be sure not to consume them. You'll...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Nissan
1051thebounce.com

Favorite Michigan Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year Hiatus

If you’re like me, some of your favorite restaurants closed over the past two years. I can think of at least two of my favorite, locally-owned restaurants that went under and, sadly, haven’t come back. It might sound silly, but I even had favorite waitstaff from those restaurants and often think about them and hope they found another good gig. While some restaurants haven’t come back, thankfully, others that were forced to close are opening up again. Such is the case with a beloved Michigan eatery.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Michael Symon’s Roast closes in downtown Detroit

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Symon’s Roast in Detroit has closed. The downtown Detroit restaurant’s website has a succinct note: “Permanently Closed. We are truly grateful for your business.”. Its Facebook page was not updated as of Monday morning. It was a good run for the restaurant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
chevydetroit.com

Metro Detroiters Crowd The Lobster Pitstop for Fresh Seafood

Lobster. Just the word alone might have some people drooling when they think about its tenderness and lovely flavor. It is light, bright and versatile–and a product that chefs love to work with when they can. That is definitely true for Chef Nick Wilson, who has turned his love...
DETROIT, MI
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat permanently added to Canadian Pizza Hut menus

Beyond Meat Inc. said Monday that it will become a permanent menu item at Pizza Hut locations across Canada. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles will be included on Great Beyond Pizza, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo. The companies conducted a test in Edmonton and Toronto last summer. Pizza Hut is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. The two companies introduced Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC locations across the U.S. on Monday, for a limited time and while supplies last. Beyond Meat stock has dropped 44.2% over the past year. Yum Brands shares are up 24.5%. And the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
FOOD & DRINKS
Chicago Tribune

In the land of deep-dish, Paper Thin Pizza aims to be the thinnest crust in Chicago

Thanks to a trifecta of deep dish, stuffed and pan pizza, no city in the world is as synonymous with thick-crusted pizza as Chicago. But what if you’re not looking for pizza that’s thick as a brick, but one that’s as thin as possible? As a growing chorus of locals have pointed out, Chicago has a robust thin-crust pizza scene, from legends like Pat’s Pizza (2679 N. Lincoln Ave.) and Vito & ...
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy