The Worldwide Lignin Industry Is Expected To Reach $810 Million In 2026

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lignin Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lignin is one of the most abundantly available biopolymers on earth and has been attributed as the most sustainable bio-resource. Lignin was traditionally used as a fuel for burning. However, over the past few years, manufacturers are exploring new revenue streams for lignin across different industrial applications like construction, agriculture, and animal feeds. Lignin producers have realized a significant number of commercialized as well as potential applications for different lignin-based materials including vanillin, carbon fiber, phenols, and bio-materials which can be further processed to be used as binders & adhesives, dispersants, aromatics, etc.In the wake of the pandemic, the lignin market witnessed a decline of -1.3% in the year 2020. Different end-use industries have experienced different degrees of impact of the pandemic. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the construction industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. Increased use of oil-based alternatives driven by low oil prices and reduced construction activities further resulted in the decline of lignin demand in the construction industry.Based on primary interviews' results coupled with the study of recovery trajectories of previous downturns, it is anticipated that the market will cross its 2019-sales figure in 2021 only, marking a consistent growth during the forecast period. Overall, the lignin market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 810 Million in 2026. Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the end-use industry, the lignin market is segmented as construction, agriculture, animal feed, and others. Construction is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to continuous growth in construction activities across the globe. In addition to that, the increasing demand for lignin in concrete additives is further expected to boost the market growth during the study period.Based on the product type, the market is segmented as lignosulfonate, kraft lignin, and others. Lignosulfonate is expected to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to a wide range of industrial applications for lignosulfonates, such as concrete admixture, dust suppressant and control, animal feed binders, crop protection, and fertilizer production.In terms of region, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for lignin during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of lignin producers, such as Domsjo Fabriker, Stora Enso, and Borregaard, in Europe, is one of the major factors behind the dominance of the region. Asia-Pacific and North America are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry and a strong expected economic rebound in the near future. Key Players

The following are the key players in the lignin market.

  • The Borregaard Group
  • Sappi Limited
  • Domtar Corporation
  • Domsjo Fabriker (Part of Aditya Birla Group)
  • Stora Enso
  • Ingevity

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Lignin Market Overview and Segmentation2.1. Lignin Market Segmentation 2.1.1. By End-use Industry Type2.1.2. By Product Type2.1.3. By Region2.2. Supply Chain Analysis2.3. PEST Analysis 2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis2.5. Market Drivers2.6. Market Challenges 3. Lignin Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment3.1. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Lignin Market Loss (2020-2021)3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)3.7. Some of the Key Quotes Collected During the Research 4. Competitive Analysis4.1. Market Concentration Level4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics4.3. Market Share Analysis4.4. Market Competitive Landscape4.5. Geographical Presence4.6. Key Product Development Activities4.7. Strategic Alliances4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry (2015-2026)5.1. Segment's Analysis 5.2. Construction: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)5.3. Agriculture: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)5.4. Animal Feed: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 6. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)6.1. Region's Analysis6.2. European Lignin Market: Country Analysis6.2.1. Russian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.2.2. German Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.2.3. Italian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.2.4. The UK's Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.3. North American Lignin Market: Country Analysis6.3.1. The USA's Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.3.2. Canadian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.4. Asia-Pacific Lignin Market: Country Analysis6.4.1. Chinese Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.4.2. Japanese Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.4.3. Indian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.5. RoW's Lignin Market: Country Analysis 7. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2015-2026)7.1. Segment's Analysis7.2. Lignosulfonate: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)7.3. Kraft Lignin: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)7.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8. Strategic Growth Opportunities8.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis8.1.1. Market Attractiveness by End-use Type8.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type8.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Region8.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Country8.2. Emerging Trends8.3. Growth Matrix Analysis8.4. Key Success Factors 9. Company Profile of Key Players9.1. Domsjo Fabriker (Part of Aditya Birla Group)9.2. Domtar Corporation9.3. Ingevity9.4. Sappi Limited9.5. Stora Enso9.6. The Borregaard GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bwuyj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-lignin-industry-is-expected-to-reach-810-million-in-2026-301456218.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Apple Developers Earned $60 Billion In 2021, Company Says

Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report) developers brought in $60 billion in revenue in 2021 and $260 billion since the App Store launched in 2008, according to the latest digital performance numbers released by the company on Monday. The former year has outpaced some past ones by a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Here's The Bullish Case for Commodities in 2022

It mentions actively managed mutual funds from Pimco, BlackRock and Columbia as investment possibilities. Commodities have soared over the last 12 months, with the Bloomberg Commodity index jumping 27%, the top performance in years. And Barron’s thinks they have more room to rise. “Commodities sit at the crossroads of...
BUSINESS
