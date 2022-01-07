ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Erika De La Cruz, Latina Entrepreneur, Best-Selling Author, And Editor-in-Chief Of The LA Girl Hosts Annual Vision Board Summit, Presented By Vitacost

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erika De La Cruz, Latina entrepreneur, best-selling author, and editor-in-chief of luxury lifestyle blog The LA Girl, will host her annual Vision Board Summit on January 9th, 2022.

The annual Vision Board Summit is a way to set goals for the new year and manifest your dreams in fashion, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Ideally, for women ages 21-38, this year's 90-minute virtual event will teach attendees how to create a vision for their future using a guided goal-setting cheat sheet and imagery to transform the traditional vision board-making model. Attendees are led through visualizations and training to cultivate confidence for the new year. The event will also feature live giveaways every 15 minutes in partnership with our presenting sponsor Vitacost, an online health and wellness products retailer.

"Equalizing information distribution for all people to prosper is important as a global society," says De La Cruz. "Depending on background, upbringing, or resources, many people do not have the luxury of being exposed to personal-power practices. The reality is that access to fulfilling one's goals and true potential is not reserved. By sharing information like the summit programming, true transformation can be available to everyone."

As a first-generation Mexican American, Erika has a long history in the media, working her way up the ranks from radio to her current role as editor-in-chief of The LA Girl. She has spent her career encouraging diversity and helping aspiring media members make a living being themselves through her annual conference, Passion to Paycheck and is passionate about re-storing Latinx cultural stigmas in the United States. Her best-selling book, Passionistas, Tips Tales & Tweetables From Women Pursuing Their Dreams, is about inspiring female personal development. She also hosted a conversation on behalf of The Mental Health Coalition during Mental Health Awareness Month during their 1:2:1 series alongside guests like Oprah and Whoopi Goldberg.

Erika attributes her success to mental wellness and manifestation and facilitates workshops for communities looking to feel better and reach their full potential.

For tickets and event information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-virtual-vision-board-summit-w-erika-de-la-cruz-presented-by-vitacost-tickets-230592908597

For further information, please contact:

Kyra Breslin President One Fourteen Entertainment 327144@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erika-de-la-cruz-latina-entrepreneur-best-selling-author-and-editor-in-chief-of-the-la-girl-hosts-annual-vision-board-summit-presented-by-vitacost-301456420.html

SOURCE Erika De La Cruz

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

After Buying Barron Hilton’s $61.5 Million Estate, Ex-Google CEO Buys the 1970s House Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Last May, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt plunked down $61.5 million to buy a historic Los Angeles estate owned by the late hotelier Barron Hilton. Now the billionaire tech mogul has added to his seam-bursting real estate portfolio of trophy properties yet again, acquiring the traditional 1970s house right next door to create a nearly 3-acre compound. Records show that Schmidt won his property in a bidding war, paying $300,000 over the nearly $4.9 million asking price. Sited on almost a quarter-acre parcel that’s technically located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KATU.com

Vision Boards!

Kara chatted with Lifestyle Expert & Speaker Jasmine Brett Stringer about how important vision boards are...especially when it comes to achieving your goals. Click here for more information about Jasmine.
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Production Company JAX Media Ups Brooke Posch to President

JAX Media, the production company behind Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and HBO Max’s “Search Party,” has promoted Brooke Posch to president of the company. The announcement comes following the news that co-founders Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns have been promoted to co-presidents of Imagine Entertainment, the parent company of Jax Media. Hernandez and Burns will continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO, respectively. Previously, Posch had served as president of original programming at JAX since joining the producer in 2018. During her tenure, she has executive produced shows like “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Searchlight’s upcoming...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paradigm Exec Alyssa Reuben Joins WME as Agent (Exclusive)

Alyssa Reuben, a 15-year veteran of Paradigm Agency’s book publishing division, has joined WME’s books department as an agent, based in New York City. Reuben most recently headed up the Paradigm division, having begun her career at that agency in 2007 and worked her way up the ranks. During her Paradigm tenure, Reuben brokered deals for Succession’s Brian Cox, digital media moguls The Betches, pop superstar Billie Eilish, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, trans activist and UK author Juno Dawson and rockstar Machine Gun Kelly. Her client roster — crossing a range of genres from adult and kids fiction to narrative nonfiction and illustrated...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Oprah
thefandomentals.com

La Fille de Berlin Offers A Marvelous Blend of Old And New

Joyous experiences with art come in all different flavors. There’s the nostalgic warmth of a favorite revisited, far different than the creeping happiness of a new favorite. One of the most overlooked aspects of artistic joy is that of confusion. When presented with something strange or nuanced, often we struggle to figure out if we like it; sometimes, we fall immediately in love with a piece without knowing why. Anyone who’s dabbled in perfume long enough will have experienced this bafflement. Sometimes it works against us, luring us into a new purchase whose deeper layers don’t synergize with our taste. Sometimes it’s the opposite, and we find ourselves falling for a perfume we’d dismissed as a ‘like’ for years and years, simply because a new facet of the composition comes to life on our skin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS New York

U.S. Mint Rolling Out New Quarters That Will Feature Prominent American Women, Including Maya Angelou And Sally Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
actionnews5.com

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features the journey of Jesús “Chuey” Ávila, who went from being homeless in Mexico to a successful businessman in Memphis. Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editor In Chief#Latina#Vision Board Summit#Mexican American#Passion To Paycheck#Tales Tweetables
realtybiznews.com

A Local Guide to the Best LA Neighborhoods

If there is a metropolitan city in the US where people would love to live, it is Los Angeles. Most famous for its beaches, warm weather, the entertainment industry and luxurious lifestyle, the City of Angels is truly the ideal place for dreamers and goal getters. What makes this southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
POLITICS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

First Date Ettiquette: Sécurisation de la Deuxième Date

Have you ever gone on a date and wondered why he or she didn't call you back? The dating world is difficult, and sometimes it's hard to understand what is going on in the minds of those that you go out with. However, there are a few things that you should avoid when going on a date, especially if you want the other person to call you back.
pbshawaii.org

Eliades Ochoa, Live at the Famous La Casa de La Trova

Recorded at the famous music venue La Casa de La Trova in Santiago de Cuba, this program showcases the musicianship of Eliades Ochoa and his group, Cuarteto Patria. The program invites viewers inside the cherished music venue for an intimate and celebratory musical experience, including performances of songs made famous by The Buena Vista Social Club.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
hypebeast.com

Erika Hock Presents "Body Trouble" at L21 Gallery

Erika Hock is a Kyrgyzstani artist best known for creating ethereal curtain sculptures that float between art, architecture and furniture design. Hock is currently showcasing a solo exhibition at Palma’s L21 Gallery, titled, “Body Trouble.”. Velvets and silks become the means by which the artist illuminates the gallery...
VISUAL ART
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Symphony League presents 19 debutantes at Bal de la Symphonie

The Baton Rouge Symphony League honored 19 young women for their years of service to the symphony at the Dec. 18 Bal de la Symphonie at the Crowne Plaza. In white dresses, carrying silver tussie mussies filled with red roses, the senior Les Jeunes Amies made their debut. Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization of young women who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. During their four years in high school, they have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy