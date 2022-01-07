ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoCalGas Announces Partnership With Doosan Mobility Innovation And GTI To Launch Hydrogen Drone Demonstration

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today joined Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and GTI at the CES Las Vegas summit to announce their partnership in launching DMI's first-of-its-kind hydrogen drone technology. With the support of SoCalGas and GTI, DMI will be demonstrating their DS30 drone system, which offers the best fuel cell powerpack performance with up to 120 minutes of flight time and up to 11 pounds maximum payload. Powered by hydrogen, the DS30 can monitor a 1-mile-long pipeline in a single flight.

SoCalGas plans to use the DS30 drone to assist with natural gas pipeline inspections. Drone usage provides unparalleled imagery and aerial mapping services to further improve pipeline system maintenance. The DS30 demonstration will provide close-up digital photography for locations that are difficult or hazardous to access and provide imagery for aerial mapping and three-dimensional topographic models which allows for deeper insight on terrains surrounding the utility's operations. Additionally, the drone system can provide a video record of pipeline routes, construction sites, open trenches, and working conditions.

"This hydrogen-powered drone offers an opportunity to more efficiently monitor our pipelines in hard to access areas, allowing us to collect more data to quickly solve potential pipeline integrity issues," said Neil Navin, vice president of clean energy innovations for SoCalGas. "This project is a great demonstration on the versatility of hydrogen and its broad range of applications as a clean fuel of the future. Adopting advanced monitoring hydrogen drone technology to maintain the integrity of our pipeline system is part of our mission to build the cleanest, safest, and most innovative energy company in America."

DMI, a market leader of hydrogen fuel cell drones, delivers commercial drone platforms with fuel cell powerpacks to maximize drone performance for inspection operations. The hydrogen-powered fuel cell drones can stay airborne for up to two hours of flight time as fuel cells have approximately 4 to 5 times higher energy density when compared to lithium-ion batteries. On average, fuel cells have a life span of over 1,000 hours and provide real-time monitoring of product status through DMI's remote system.

This effort is part of a larger project focusing on advancing hydrogen technologies. GTI and SoCalGas, in close collaboration with several additional project partners, are working on a U.S. Department of Energy project that intends to show renewable hydrogen can be a cost-effective fuel for multiple end-use applications, including drones, when coupled with large baseload consumers that use hydrogen for clean, reliable, stationary power.

"GTI is excited to partner with SoCalGas and DMI on this demonstration of hydrogen in the fast-growing application of drones," said Ted Barnes, Director of R&D at GTI. "Our role is to support the integration of hydrogen into new technologies and this partnership allows us to utilize our capabilities while working with leaders in the field."

"Our partnership with SoCalGas and GTI means more than just a simple drone project. Our hydrogen-powered DS30 drone is used to inspect SoCalGas' facility and serves as a perfect demonstration of how zero emission drones can be used, especially in a long-distance application such as pipeline inspection," said Doosoon Lee, CEO of DMI. "We continue to discover a true value of 2 hours flying drone system powered by hydrogen for our customers. We hope this partnership can represent one of its greatest value."

DMI serves as the pioneer and creator of the world's first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell system for drones and is utilized in various industrial fields including utility inspection, delivery, environmental monitoring, and public safety. This year, DMI won a total of seven awards at CES Las Vegas with two projects involving the DJ25 hydrogen fuel cell drone.

SoCalGas' drone operations are managed in compliance with federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Last year, SoCalGas established a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. The company is the largest North American natural gas distribution utility to set an ambitious net-zero goal that includes scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions. Read more at socalgas.com/mission.

About SoCalGasHeadquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (SRE) - Get Sempra Energy Report, an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Doosan Mobility InnovationDoosan is a company with more than a century of history that has been rapidly transforming itself for continuous growth over time. Doosan is a global leading player in fields such as such as fuel cells, power plants, desalination plants, construction & compact equipment, and construction & engineering. Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) is a 100% invested company by Doosan Corporation, and focuses on the mobile applications of fuel cell technology. DMI is heavily investing in UAV applications to enable long-endurance flight, accelerating the growth of the UAV industry.

About GTIGTI is a leading research, development, training, and professional services organization at the forefront of clean energy innovation, addressing the urgent challenges of climate change. We are embracing systems thinking and digital solutions to leverage clean gases, liquids, and infrastructure as we accelerate transitions to low-carbon, low-cost energy systems. www.gti.energy

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-announces-partnership-with-doosan-mobility-innovation-and-gti-to-launch-hydrogen-drone-demonstration-301456416.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

