ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners To Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Today, Blackstone Inc. (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an approximately $3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC ("Invenergy Renewables" or "the company"), the largest private renewable energy company in North America. Blackstone's investment will provide capital to accelerate Invenergy's renewables development activities. CDPQ and Invenergy management remain majority owners of the company and Invenergy will continue as managing member.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005440/en/

Invenergy Renewables is one of the largest and most well-respected renewable energy developers, with over 175 projects totaling nearly 25,000 megawatts developed across four continents, focused on long-lasting partnerships with utilities, financial institutions and commercial and industrial customers. The generation projects developed by the company power the equivalent of 8.5 million homes. Invenergy has received numerous industry recognitions, notably a #4 global rank for "Top Power Generators" based on renewables capacity by Energy Intelligence New Energy in 2020. The company's developed projects have offset approximately 167 million tons of carbon dioxide, or approximately the annual emissions of the state of New York. Invenergy Renewables has a significant development and construction pipeline, and its affiliate Invenergy Transmission is solving power delivery challenges by advancing some of the world's most innovative transmission infrastructure projects. The company is building both the largest wind and solar projects in the United States, that combined will deliver nearly 3 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy by 2023.

Commenting on the transaction, Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Infrastructure at Blackstone, said: "Blackstone is committed to investing behind the energy transition and Invenergy is the clear independent leader in the renewable energy sector. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the Invenergy and CDPQ teams and are excited to invest alongside them to support the accelerated build-out of Invenergy's clean energy portfolio."

Matthew Runkle, Senior Managing Director in the Infrastructure Group at Blackstone, added: "We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Michael Polsky and the world-class team at Invenergy. Invenergy has built an outstanding platform for delivering clean energy - which is essential to our future - and we are honored to be a part of their mission."

Jim Murphy, President & Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy, said: "The Invenergy team is pleased to welcome Blackstone, a leader in the renewable investment space, as our partner. We greatly value our long-term relationship with CDPQ and are thrilled to continue to accelerate the clean energy transition with Blackstone's additional investment and capabilities."

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, added: "For nearly a decade, we have worked alongside Invenergy to build a key global player in the energy transition, in the United States and around the world. Michael Polsky, Jim Murphy and their team raise the bar when it comes to developing and operating sustainable energy solutions, making their company a true innovator and leader in its field. We are delighted to welcome our long-term partner Blackstone as a new investor, combining our global reach and resources to help position Invenergy for continued growth."

The investment in Invenergy Renewables is the most recent example of a number of clean energy companies Blackstone is proud to support. Since 2019, Blackstone has committed nearly $13 billion in investments that Blackstone believes are consistent with the broader energy transition. Additionally in 2020, Blackstone announced a plan to reduce carbon emissions by 15% in aggregate within the first three years of ownership across all new investments where Blackstone has control over energy usage.

Lazard and CIBC served as M&A advisors to Blackstone and Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisor to Blackstone. Mayer Brown was legal advisor to CDPQ, and Sidley & Austin and White & Case represented the company and Invenergy.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is an active investor across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors. We seek to apply a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to large-scale infrastructure assets with a focus on delivering stable, long-term capital appreciation together with a predictable annual cash flow yield. Our approach to infrastructure investing is one that focuses on responsible stewardship and stakeholder engagement to create value for our investors and the communities we serve.

About CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2021 CDPQ's net assets total CAD 390 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

About Invenergy Renewables

We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy Renewables and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed more than 25,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar power generation facilities as well as transmission and advanced energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005440/en/

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Citadel Securities valued at $22 billion after investment from Sequoia, Paradigm

(Reuters) – Citadel Securities said on Tuesday venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and crypto-focused investment company Paradigm had made a $1.15 billion minority investment in the firm, giving the market maker a valuation of nearly $22 billion. The round was led by Sequoia. Alfred Lin, a partner at Sequoia,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Car-Sharing Firm Turo Revs Up Public Offering

Turo, which bills itself as the world's largest car-sharing market, filed for its initial public offering on Monday. The San Francisco-based company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to allocate as much as 5% of the shares to be sold to certain individuals, including hosts and guests who meet certain conditions in a direct share program.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Infrastructure#Green Energy#Blackstone Inc#Bx#Cdpq#Invenergy Transmission
Financial World

New York City asset manager Blackstone to invest $3bn in Invenergy Renewables

On Friday, Blackstone Inc., the New York City-headquartered world’s largest alternative asset manager having had more than a jawdropping $731 billion worth of assets under its management as of Q3, 2021, had issued a statement on Friday saying that the American asset manager would lay off an eye-popping $3 billion in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC which happens to be the largest privately-owned renewable energy company in North America, marking off Blackstone’s largest-ever investment on a renewable energy company as investors had started off questioning the company’s approach towards an incisive impact of climate change on environment and workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Invenergy scores $3b investment from Blackstone

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners said it will make a $3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings, a Chicago-based renewable energy developer. Blackstone’s investment will provide capital to speed Invenergy’s renewables development activities. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy management remain majority owners and Invenergy will continue as managing member.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

iProov Announces $70M Investment from Sumeru Equity

IProov, the London-based online biometric face authentication firm, announced a $70 million investment from Sumeru Equity Partners on Thursday (Jan. 6). Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sumeru said it invests in technology firms that they say have the potential to change the world. They are focused on assisting companies expanding in North America.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Papa Johns Announces Historic Development Deal With FountainVest Partners To Open Over 1,350 New Stores In China

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report ("Papa Johns") today announced a partnership with FountainVest Partners, one of Asia's leading independent private equity firms, to open more than 1,350 new stores across South China by 2040. The franchisee development agreement, the biggest in Papa Johns history and the largest master franchise deal announced in the pizza industry in recent years, is expected to greatly expand the Company's footprint in China, one of the world's fastest-growing pizza delivery markets.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
martechseries.com

BlueConic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

Capital and partnership will accelerate the leading customer data platform’s ability to help companies liberate data, transform customer relationships, and unleash growth in the privacy-first era. BlueConic, the market-leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), the leading global investment firm...
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Gaming1 brings in CVC Capital Partners to accelerate growth

Belgium’s Ardent Group is looking to accelerate the growth of its Gaming1 division through a new partnership with CVC Capital Partners. The partnership with CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII aims to establish Gaming1 as a leading technology supplier in regulated gaming markets by leveraging the company’s proprietary technology and existing operations in Europe and North and South America.
GAMBLING
bitcoin.com

Pocket Network Announces Closing of Its Strategic Private Sale to Accelerate Network Development & Global Expansion

PRESS RELEASE. Pocket Network exceeded $56,000,000 in monthly revenues in December placing it in the Top Five revenue producer for blockchains globally surpassing many well known chains. Tampa Bay, Florida, U.S.A – 6th January 2022 – Pocket Network – an infrastructure middleware protocol that provides decentralized cloud computing and abundant...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Fractal Announces $ 360 million Investment from TPG

TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, and Fractal, a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, announced that they have signed a definitive investment agreement. TPG is investing US$ 360 million in Fractal through TPG Capital Asia, the firm’s Asia-focused private equity platform, in a transaction that includes a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from Funds advised by Apax, who will remain a major shareholder following the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022. Additional terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Edafio Technology Partners Announces Strategic Investment From M/C Partners

Edafio Technology Partners, Arkansas’ largest IT Managed Services Provider, has closed on a strategic investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. The investment partnership will enable additional growth opportunities for Edafio, including enhanced service capabilities and regional expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Wavecrest and MassMutual Ventures Up Investment in Tier1 Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development of Integrated Customer Journeys

Tier1 Financial Solutions (“Tier1”), a leading provider of client relationship management (“CRM”) solutions, AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has received new equity financing from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners (“Wavecrest”) and MassMutual Ventures. This latest investment in Tier1 will help drive the next generation of connectivity between compliance workflows and the customer experience – enabling Tier1 clients to create integrated, end-to-end journeys efficiently, cost-effectively and reliably for their customers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Blackstone Prices $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Blackstone (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report priced its offering of $500 million of 2.550% senior notes due 2032 and $1.0 billion of 3.200% senior notes due 2052 of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Renewable Energy Business Partner Litelektra Teams Up with Alternative Investment Marketplace PeerBerry

As mentioned in the update, the new business partner brings “the opportunity to PeerBerry investors to benefit from investments into renewable energy business loans with a 10% ROI.”. 6 months-term Litelektra business loans are “double secured – backed by a buyback guarantee and a Gofingo Group guarantee,” the announcement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

CION Investment Corporation Announces Formation Of CION/EagleTree Partners, LLC

CION Investment Corporation (CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today announced that it has formed CION/EagleTree Partners, LLC (the "JV"), an off-balance sheet joint investment entity with an affiliate of EagleTree Capital, LP ("EagleTree") through which EagleTree has made a Firm-level investment. Bullingham Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, will invest alongside EagleTree. The JV will jointly pursue debt opportunities and special situation, crossover, subordinated and other junior capital investments that leverage the combined sourcing and portfolio management capabilities of CION's and EagleTree's respective credit and private equity platforms. The initial holdings of the JV consist of a diversified portfolio of approximately $97 million of second lien debt and equity investments that was held by CION immediately prior to closing and approximately $15 million of cash contributed by EagleTree and Bullingham Capital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Rivian COO Leaves; Company Reports Full Year Production

Electric truck maker meets lowered production forecast for 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report said Monday its chief operating officer, Rod Copes, has left the company. Separately it reported production figures in line with lowered guidance it offered last month. The Amazon-backed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy