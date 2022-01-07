ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALF/ALFIW Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Alfi, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Alfi, Inc. ("Alfi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALF, ALFIW).

Class Period: May 4, 2021 - November 15, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Alfi investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alfi maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company and its employees could and did engage in corporate transactions and other matters without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Company's Board of Directors; (3) all the foregoing increased the risk of internal and regulatory investigations into the Company and its employees; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's reputation, financial condition, and ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfalfiw-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-alfi-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301456052.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

