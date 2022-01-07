ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

Midlothian Police Investigating Double Murder/Suicide At Lakeside Villas Apartment Community

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Klad_0dfevhJh00

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian police are investigating a double homicide where the alleged killer committed suicide after the crime on Jan. 6.

It happened at the Lakeside Villas Apartment Community, located in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive in the City of Midlothian.

Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, of Midlothian and Andrew Armonta, 23, of Midlothian were killed. Police identified the shooter as Edsel Collazo, 43, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak.

Victim assistance staff with the Midlothian Police Department are providing support to family members

While the investigation is ongoing, police said there isn’t a threat to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

1 Person Shot And Killed Outside Keene Trailer Park

KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Keene Police with an investigation into a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon, Jan 11. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at a trailer park in Keene off Alaska Street. There is no word yet on what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody. Deadly shooting in Keene (Chopper 11) More to come.
KEENE, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Outside Of Bar

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a bar in the early morning of Sunday, Jan 9. At about 12:28 a.m., two officers who were finishing an unrelated call near the intersection of Great Southwest Parkway and Division Street heard gunshots coming from a nearby business. They ran over to a parking lot where they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Midlothian, TX
Midlothian, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lakeside, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

26-Year-Old Allen Man Charged With Murder, Evading Arrest

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police arrested Ryan Thompson, 26, on charges of murder and evading arrest after identifying him as the suspect of a Jan 8 murder. (credit: Collin County Jail) At about 8:24 p.m., Allen Police received several 911 calls about gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a vehicle with a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat. The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle shot twice at the victim’s car, striking it both times.  One bullet struck the driver and he died at the scene.  A passenger in the vehicle was not struck...
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Teen Arrested After Cops Say He Pointed Firearm At Victim During Road Rage Incident

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen-year-old Jeshurun Williams was arrested for allegedly pointing a Crossman BB gun at a victim during a road rage incident, police said. Jeshurun Williams (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) It happened on Jan. 10 in the 19100 block of Louetta Road. The victim told deputies that while traveling down Mueschke Road he saw Williams driving recklessly. Williams then got out of his car and pulled out his BB gun. At the time, the victim didn’t realize the handgun was a BB gun. Jeshurun Williams (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) “Jeshurun Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000 out of the 232nd District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Investigating Possible Double Homicide On Cyprus Club Dr

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men found in an apartment parking lot on the evening of Friday, Jan 7. Police said that on Friday, Jan 7 at about 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a call from a resident who found two men unresponsive in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Cyprus Club Drive. The caller noted that they had heard gunshots about 10 minutes prior to finding the victims.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 Killed In Separate Traffic Fatalities In Dallas Over The Weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed over the Jan. 7 weekend on Dallas roadways. On Sun, Jan. 9, a 17-year-old driver with four passengers in his car was hit by another car in the 7100 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. The teen was headed eastbound and turned left onto northbound Jim Miller Road when the crash happened. Unique Brown, 21, was a passenger in the Ford Crown Victoria that hit the teen’s Chrysler. Brown died. Police said the 29-year-old driving the Crown Victoria was “traveling westbound on Great Trinity Forest Way at a high rate of speed and collided with the grey Chrysler 300.” She was hospitalized awaiting surgery for her injuries.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Villas#Red Oak
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Cedar Hill Great Clips

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a car drove into a Great Clips hair salon in Cedar Hill on Saturday, Jan 8. Cedar Hill Police said that at about 8:53 a.m., they and Cedar Hill Firefighters responded to a call about a major crash at the Great Clips at 445 E FM 1382. When they arrived, they found that a car had driven into the building. One person who was in the Great Clips at the time of the crash was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased person will not be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. Police did not say what caused the crash and it was unclear if the driver had been identified or taken into custody. Cedar Hill Police say is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can call their Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext 2127.
CEDAR HILL, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Woman Accused Of Abandoning Newborn In Trash Dumpster

FISHER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An 18-year-old woman near the Texas border with New Mexico is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. Officials with the Hobbs Police Department say Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lea County District Court. Authorities...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

2 Found Shot To Death In Arlington Apartment Complex Parking Lot

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds police said, in an Arlington apartment complex parking lot Friday night, Jan. 7. Arlington Police said officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m. Someone reported...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
96K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy