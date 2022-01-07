Midlothian Police Investigating Double Murder/Suicide At Lakeside Villas Apartment Community

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian police are investigating a double homicide where the alleged killer committed suicide after the crime on Jan. 6.

It happened at the Lakeside Villas Apartment Community, located in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive in the City of Midlothian.

Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, of Midlothian and Andrew Armonta, 23, of Midlothian were killed. Police identified the shooter as Edsel Collazo, 43, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak.

Victim assistance staff with the Midlothian Police Department are providing support to family members

While the investigation is ongoing, police said there isn’t a threat to the public.