COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing all across the state and Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant in New York, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's latest update,. Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 92.7% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/23/21 and 1/5/22. This higher level than that reported yesterday reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO