Behind Viral Videos

Lizzo Puts Mustard on Oreos and Lil Yachty Is Not Having It – Watch

By Aleia Woods
 4 days ago
Lizzo delved into the TikTok challenge of eating Oreo cookies with mustard just before the new year and Lil Yachty has offered a repulsed response to the challenge and Lizzo's participation in particular. On Wednesday (Jan. 5), Lil Boat sounded off on Lizzo joining in on the sweet-and-savory challenge,...

HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Lizzo Tried Oreos With Mustard Because TikTok Told Her To: See Her Reaction

Don’t try this at home … or maybe do? On Tuesday (Dec. 28), Lizzo took to TikTok to try the social platform’s latest bizarre food craze: Oreos with mustard. “Tiktok made me try mustard & oreos,” the star captioned the clip. She approaches the task silently and, if her face is any indication, with a fair amount of incredulity as she tears open the bag of cookies and reveals the bottle of mustard to the camera.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Lizzo Takes Part in Tik Tok Challenge by Eating Oreos and Mustard

Lizzo is taking on Tik Tok challenges, specifically, she is eating Oreos covered with Mustard. “Tiktok made me try mustard & oreos,” she wrote online with the video clip. In the video, Lizzo douses an oreo with mustard then takes a bite, giving fans a reaction before settling in and taking another bite. She didn’t say specifically it tasted good or bad, but the second bite may give you some room to assume.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lil Yachty
Person
Lizzo
HipHopDX.com

Lizzo Eats Mustard On Her Oreos For Viral TikTok Challenge - & Lil Yachty Can't Stand It

Lizzo likely grossed out Lil Yachty and a whole bunch of other people when she trepidatiously squeezed mustard onto her Oreo cookie and ate it. Three days after Christmas 2021, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a TikTok video of herself eating the questionable snack and not saying a single word. Prompted by a TikTok challenge, her face seemed to say she didn’t really enjoy it — and neither did her caption: “Tiktok made me try mustard & oreos.” But then again, she did double down and add another glob of mustard to a second Oreo and ate that, too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Reveals New Album Won't Be Rap & Instead "Alternative"

Lil Yachty says that his next album will be "non-rap," instead opting for an "alternative" sound. The "One Night" rapper discussed his upcoming project for the first time while picking up new jewelry from the Atlanta store, Icebox. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he said in a video...
CELEBRITIES
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

