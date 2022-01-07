Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Qinghai, China – EMSC

A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of casualties or structural damage. The strong and relatively shallow quake at 0107 GMT was centred 48 kilometres (30 miles) west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said. The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS. It shook buildings in the capital Nicosia, 130 kilometres away, and some of those who were awake went out into the streets.

